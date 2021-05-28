LCCI seeks support for private sector to check unemployment

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) disclosed it had become imperative for fiscal and monetary policy makers to intensify improved priority support for the private sector by promoting policies that facilitate business continuity and expansion in order to curb the rising unemployment rate in the country. LCCI, in its latest publication titled: ‘Strategies for Sustainable Creation in Nigeria,’ obtained by our correspondent, revealed that unemployment rate had been in upward trajectory since 2014-Q1 as the job market lacks the capacity to absorb the country’s growing labour force.

The Chamber noted that the rate crossed a double-digit mark, at 10.44 per cent in 2015- Q4 – a period that coincided with a slowing output growth following the 2014’s oil price crash – and has tripled at 33 per cent in 2020-Q4, within a period of five years. According to the report, there is need for the private sector to rescue the alarming unemployment rate in the country, but government must provide the enabling environment via robust policies that would actualize the set objective.

It noted in the report that the major causes of unemployment in the country had to do with both supply and demand-side variables. A breakdown of the supply- side factors in the report involved tough operating conditions, poor policy choices, weak economic performance.

The Chamber also stressed that the impact of the country’s unemployment condition was multidimensional and the implication very much profound for economic agents, particularly households. “Unemployment has knockon effect on poverty incidence as it would become difficult for households to meet basic life necessities amid rising consumer prices. “Rising unemployment weakens consumer demand and, by extension, aggregate demand, owing to the fact that economically active members of a household have little or no income to sustain their families.

“Rising unemployment indicates that a country’s human resource is becoming more under-utilised, with profound implication for national productivity,” LCCI said in the report. Also, LCCI stated the need to implement reforms with job creation potential in the country at the moment, adding that this structural reforms do not only engender economic stability, but also help to attract investments. “Jobs are created and the economy develop in the process. Key reforms such as unified market-reflective exchange rate system, deregulation of the downstream oil sector, abolition of protectionist industrial policies, improved transparency in public sector financial management, private sector-led industrialisation strategy and privatisation of inefficient state enterprises among others, would in no doubt incentivise new private investments essential for job creation. “This makes sense a time a number of countries are interested in the Nigerian market,” the chamber added. In addition, the Chamber stressed that policymakers needed to expeditiously tackle factors fuelling high production costs, particularly in employment- elastic sectors such as agriculture, trade, manufacturing and construction.

