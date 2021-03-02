News Top Stories

LCCI sees inflation at 17.24% in February

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

… projects 17.93%, 18.43% for March, April

  • Food, energy cost, insecurity, forex are drivers

 

A new survey from the stable of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has projected that Nigeria’s headline inflation   for the month of February is expected to hit 17.24 per cent from 16.47 per cent recorded in January

 

Also, the LCCI in the report said that consequent headline inflation for the months of March and April were expected to record 17.93 per cent and 18.43 per cent respectively, going by the chamber’s model on inflation rate projections.

 

LCCI, in the report titled, ‘Spiraling Inflation: Cost Implications for Businesses and The Economy  expected the country’s headline inflation rate to remain elevated in the coming months as the combination of underwhelming food production, higher energy costs, lingering foreign currency liquidity and heightened insecurity in major food producing states, would continue to mount pressure on consumer pricing.

 

The research was conducted by Dr. Mathew Ojo, Assistant Director, Research and Advocacy of LCCI, and three other senior managers – Mr. Rotimi Oyelere, Senior Research Officer; Mr. Israel Odubola, Senior Research Officer; and Mr. Fredrick Atseyinku, Research Officer.

 

The LCCI survey, which was cited by New Telegraph, indicated that the commencement of planting season in the second quarter was expected to keep food production subdued, thereby triggering food prices in the country.

 

The chamber also explained that aside the major factors responsible for the uptick in headline inflation, basically supplyside issues, which include the heightened insecurity around the country, but more pronounced in Northern and Middle Belt region – the major foodproducing regions in Nigeria, are increasing cost of transporting food items from farms to markets as a result of elevated prices of petroleum products (diesel, PMS), weak productivity in the agriculture sector and increased cost of agricultural inputs.

 

Besides, the chamber disclosed in the report that the current inflationary pressure were majorly cost-driven, which are beyond the monetary policy control. It added that the core duty of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in stabilising prices had failed despite various measures to curb inflation.

 

While highlighting the supply chain disruptions, the chamber emphasised that nonetheless, food inflation had been responsible for the continued uptrend in consumer prices. According to the LCCI in the survey, COVID-19 propelled the Federal Government to impose lockdown and movement restrictions as part of the efforts in containing the spread of the deadly virus in 2020.

 

However, the chamber noted that these policies caused disruptions to activities in the country’s agricultural sector as farmers were unable to access their farmlands, thereby leading to supply shortage of agricultural output. Moreover, the chamber pointed out that the unfortunate situation prevented farmers from taking advantage of the planting season to grow crops, even 2020’s harvest was underwhelming.

 

Consequently, the chamber stated that the increased demand for agricultural products amid food supply shortage triggered food costs, as supply disruptions were further worsened by flood incidences which affected some parts of producing states, destroying crops shortly before the harvest period.

 

On security impacts, the LCCI said that the Northern region, which accounts for a major chunk of food production, was currently faced by persistent security crisis, which has seen farmers being driven out of their farmlands. In fact, the chamber’s survey alluded to the facts that all the major food producing states in the country were suffering from security challenges, ranging from kidnapping to destruction of farmlands.

 

In particular, the survey explained that the persistent security concerns in many major food producing states portended a severe risk to Nigeria’s food security agenda and poverty reduction efforts of the Federal Government.

 

Also, on higher food distribution costs, the LCCI stated that logistics costs relating to production and distribution of food supply had been impacted by higher energy costs, including power and petroleum products as well as  highway extortions, which further adds to the cost of transporting food produce to major markets, while food dealers often transfer increased distribution costs to final consumers inform of higher prices, thereby stocking consumer prices.

 

LCCI said: “The unabated rise in inflation has continued to impact the business environment with serious implications for economic stability.

 

Despite efforts by fiscal and monetary authorities to drive down prices through several interventions aimed at boosting local food production, inflation accelerated further to 16.47 per cent in January 2021, marking the highest price level since May 2017.

 

“Rising food cost has been the chief driver of inflationary pressure, with food inflation hitting a record 20.57 per cent in January 2021, the highest since 2009 Consumer Price Index (CPI) began. Headline inflation north of 16 per cent has not only exceeded the tolerant limit of monetary authorities, but could thwart efforts of fiscal and monetary authorities in bringing back the economy to growth path.

 

“The stubbornly high inflation rate should be a big worry for the monetary authorities as CBN will find it more complicated to stabilise prices given that inflation pressures are structurally induced.”

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Edo guber: You’re a frustrated loser, PDP tells Oshiomhole

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has described the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, as a frustrated loser, and said he was bitter because Governor Godwin Obaseki refused to grant him access to Edo State treasury.   PDP National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election (PDPNCEG), accused Oshiomhole of betraying the […]
News

Netanyahu to visit Bahrain ‘soon’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would visit Bahrain “soon” at the invitation of the Gulf state’s Crown Prince Salman al-Khalifa. Bahrain followed the United Arab Emirates in normalising ties with Israel in a deal brokered by the United States that marked a strategic Middle East alignment against Iran. The shift […]
News

Fidelity Bank to support AKK project

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Fidelity Bank Plc yesterday commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Cor-poration (NNPC) and Oilserv, contractors to the $2.8bn Ajao-kuta – Kaduna – Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline Project, which was flagged off Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with the ground break-ing ceremony at Ajaokuta, Kogi State.Designed in line with the key objectives of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica