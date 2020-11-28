News

LCCI: Stakeholders' partnership'll boost NAFDAC activities

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has stated that the task of strengthening the activities of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Council (NAFDAC), remains a collective responsibility of all key stakeholders to ensure improved operational framework.

This is because a survey report reveals that70 per cent Micro Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs), were complaining of the challenges they face in the hands of relevant government agencies in the country on regulations. The LCCI President, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, made this known at a webinar event on public – private dialogue meeting/launch of survey report on transactional accountability, process consistency and operational transparency- a sectoral report on NAFDAC organised by LCCI in partnership with Convention on Business integrity (CBI) and the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) in Lagos.

The LCCÍ president explained that key stakeholders, including Business Membership Organisations, Chambers of Commerce, Trade Associations, Other Private Sector Stakeholders and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), sub-nationals and Federal Government have significant roles to play in championing courses that promote the country’s regulatory agencies. She noted that all hands must be on deck to actualize this in order to promote seamless regulatory activities in the country to enhance MSMEs businesses.

Mabogunje said: “We are of firm belief that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as a regulatory agency that interacts with all categories of businesses in Nigeria contributed significantly to the process leading to the aforementioned milestone.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, NAFDAC has carried out a lot of reforms of its processes which includes the following: total repudiation of consultants or intermediaries by companies for product registration. “Businesses are encouraged to engage with NAFDAC offices directly, enforcement of 90 working days timeline for product registration, registration of micro enterprises products at the zonal offices nationwide.

