LCCI targets SMEs, others to boost real sector trade

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF) would be a one-stop shop targeted at promoting small and medium enterprise (SMEs). The trade fair would also focus on small sized businesses, local and foreign businesses in order to attain trade, commerce and industry and investment in the real sector of the economy. The Vice President and Chairman, Trade Promotion Board of LCCI, Leye Kupoluyi, an engineer, disclosed in his opening remarks during the special media parley on the Lagos International Trade Fair in Lagos on the preparations being put in place to organise the best ever trade fair in Nigeria. Kupoluyi explained that Nigerian SMEs were expected to take a centre stage in the B2B (Businessto- Business) in a bid to showcase their products and that SME was still the heartbeat of Nigeria’s real sector of the economy. Also, the chairman added that 13 African countries had signified their interests to participated in the LITF to showcase their products, noting that Nigeria was the center of Africa in terms of trade and investment.

He stressed that the 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair will be witnessing major powerful international organizations from the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of China, India and others. Kupoluyi said: “Regarding the SMEs, LITF is actually for the SMEs we create platform for them to meet the international, and the African to be able to connect their businesses. That is the purpose of LITF. That is why we create B2B (Business to Business) so that they can sit down and talk business. So we are inviting SMEs businesses in Nigeria to come to LITF. If you have not sold much this year, LITF is your best bet opportunity to sell your goods. We have consumers, visitors that are coming to buy products. People do actually do a rollster and they come to buy. That is the hallmark of LITF. Like I said, the SMEs they are always there to showcase their business.

On the international organizations participation in the LITF. “Platforms we are having for this year’s Lagos international trade fair is big enough to accommodate local and international business owners. For example, the fair ground is about 40,000 square metres where any business can actually thrive for excellence. For international organisations, we have been having continuous engagement with them through which we can actually bring them to the platform so that they can actually thrive in terms of excellence through what they do. “Yesterday, we had a meeting with the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. They are actually proposing bringing about 30 organisations into this platform and also, we are consistently having engagement with international organisations through their marketing agencies. “This year’s LITF is going to be mind blowing and is going to be different from what we have been having and is going to promote trade, commerce and investment in the real sector of the economy.”

