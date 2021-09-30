LCCI tasks African leaders on cross border trade

Following Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s disclosure that Africa cross border informal trade is worth $93 billion, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI) has charged African governments to make clear procedures on cross border trade that will make it easier to comply with businesses involved across borders. The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, saying that it was time for the continent’s leaders to make sure that cross border informal trade becomes formal in order to boost the continent’s trade.

She lamented that most borders were unmanned and that this had given room to smuggling and other illicit businesses, thereby hampering the continent’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth. Almona explained that smuggling was now a lucrative and untamed business, adding that most of the players in that space would like to remain informal. The LCCI DG said: “To have players in the cross border informal sector transit to the formal sector, we need to have clear procedures on cross border trade and make it easy to comply with by all kinds and sizes of enterprises involved in trading across borders. “Most of our borders are unmanned, giving room to smuggling and as long as smuggling is lucrative and untamed, most of the players in that space will like to remain informal.

“We have petroleum selling at higher prices in our neighbouring countries, which motivates the movement of this product across borders at all cost.” Recently, at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Golden Jubilee celebration in Lagos, the VP strongly charged African governments to provide a stable macroeconomic environment that avoids and smoothens out volatility in prices, sharp deterioration in the current account, budget deficits and rapid accumulation in debt burdens for the continent to achieve desired growth. Osinbajo said this would go a long way in creating the desired continental payment system and also in facilitating cross-border informal trade which is estimated to be about $93 billion per annum. According to him, while the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers limitless opportunities for the industrialisation of Africa, authorities across the continent must take the right policy actions to actualise them. He stated that such actions include the protection of local industries and improving value chains.

Like this: Like Loading...