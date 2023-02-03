LCCI tasks govts on early preparations against flooding

With extreme weather condition and ferocity of rainfalls expected, starting from this month, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on the federal and state governments to commence preventive measures against flooding in 2023. The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known in an interview with New Telegraph, that current realities have shown that tiers of government need to be more proactive to nature-induced casualties, climate change impacts, and damages caused by human activities. Almona said: “In the face of current realities, we urge the government at all levels to be more proactive rather than reactive to nature-induced casualties, climate change impacts, and damages caused by human activities.

In August last year, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) warned of possible flooding in about 20 states, but unfortunately, both citizens and the governments paid no significant attention to it. This brings to question what support is given through the utilisation of ecological funds shared among the three tiers of government to finance projects aimed at both adaptation and mitigation activities against natural disasters. “We must also ask the states and local governments to account for the utilization of ecological funds allocated to them. There is an urgent need for a better management and evaluation model to utilise the ecological funds.” Speaking further, the LCCI boss explained that this year, extreme weather condition would definitely put global food systems at increased risk of disruption, with potential supply shortages and price hikes.

According to her, Nigeria and other countries are yet to overcome the mammoth disruption caused by prevalent COVID-19 pandemic on their agricultural sector. She said: “In the months to come, extreme weather events will likely increase in frequency and magnitude, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Global food systems are at increased risk of disruption, with potential supply shortages and price hikes.” The LCCI DG also added that “as the world becomes more fragile, building food sovereignty and security by strengthening local resilience, ensuring local production and well-functioning markets will become increasingly vital. Part of the solution also lies in supporting indigenous cropping systems, agro-ecology and reducing food waste and loss which represents about one third of the food produced today.

“Research shows that future crop yields could decline by up to a quarter by the end of the century with extreme weather events increasing in regularity and intensity. Also more than 35 per cent of the global cropland used to grow wheat and rice could be subject to damaging hot spells by 2050.” Almona stressed further that there was need for tiers of government to put plans in place, saying, “because, certainly, it will rain. And it rains with indifferent ferocity, taking along with it all that stands in its way, including human beings. It is a calamity officially predicted. “But unfortunately without any resilient mitigating plans. Year-onyear, the cycle of flood forecast and losses seem premeditated to query the role of government. Wherever a plan is in place, loss of lives could be brought to the barest minimum. There could be a loss of economic assets which can be replaced by appropriate insurance or calling government provisions for rebuilding.” NiMet had declared that Nigeria would witness another round of flood in many states this year, but stated that early preparations had commenced avoiding some of the mistakes that were made in 2022. It also admitted that 662 human lives were lost to the devastating floods in 2022. There was no news about compensation to victims’ families or visits by the government, either State or federal, to some families that lost their loved ones. Rather, it is a declaration that they should wait for another round of flooding this year with a kindhearted warning for people living in flood-prone disaster areas to relocate.

