LCCI to Buhari: Convene National Council of State meeting over insecurity

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately convene a National Council of State meeting to deliberate on the several issues around politics, the economy, insecurity, and the forthcoming general election. The LCCI stated that the meeting is crucial, because of the situation in Nigeria. In addition, the chamber revealed that the N2.41 trillion earmarked for the defence and security sector in the 2022 national budget must be monitored to prevent the diversion of the funds to other uses like sponsoring political activities. The President, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, said yesterday there was a need to expedite actions to restore peace, law, and order in the country before the full-scale launch of political campaigns for the general election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...