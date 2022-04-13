LCCI to Buhari: Convene National Council of State meeting over insecurity

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately convene a National Council of State meeting to deliberate on the several issues around politics, the economy, insecurity, and the forthcoming general election. The LCCI stated that the meeting is crucial, because of the situation in Nigeria. In addition, the chamber revealed that the N2.41 trillion earmarked for the defence and security sector in the 2022 national budget must be monitored to prevent the diversion of the funds to other uses like sponsoring political activities. The President, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, said yesterday there was a need to expedite actions to restore peace, law, and order in the country before the full-scale launch of political campaigns for the general election.
Related Articles
Insecurity: Firm introduces anti-theft, kidnapping device
Worried by the festering insecurity across the country, an indigenous technology firm, EF Network has introduced a new technology to tackle kidnapping and other cyber crimes. This disclosure was made in Abuja yesterday by the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Gideon Egbuchulam, who also said that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Allocation: LGs to receive more as FG increases share by 3.13%
FG, states to shed 3.04% Succour is in the pipeline for the 774 local government councils as a new revenue formula by the Federal Government has boosted their allocations by 3.13 per cent. The new figure would see the allocation to the third tier of government move from 20.60 per cent to the proposed figure […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kwara inaugurates teaching aids for School for Special Needs
Kwara State Govenor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to give priority attention to educational development in order to make the state great. AbdulRazaq gave the assurance yesterday at the inauguration of teaching aids and equipment for School with Special Needs located along the old Jebba […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)