LCCI to CBN: Structural challenges disrupting manufacturing

Following decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to retain monetary parameters at its final meeting for year 2020 recently, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has claimed that the move to extend credit to the real sector of the economy will not yield the desired outcome if challenges such as inflation that is stifling domestic production remain unaddressed.

The LCCI President, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, stated that the fact remains that credit provision by the apex bank might not yield the desired outcome unless government tackles the structural challenges affecting local manufacturing. She said that the apex bank had been keen in extending credit to the real economy as a way of supporting the economy but realities showed that monetary policy in recent times has proved ineffective in boosting growth and stabilising prices given the weak pass-through effect of traditional monetary policy instrument on the broader economy. The LCCI president said: “The decision to retain policy stance was necessitated by the need to allow existing policy initiatives to permeate the economy.

The committee noted that holding the monetary policy stance was the most appropriate policy option to stimulate output recovery and put the economy on the path of medium-term macroeconomic stability. “While the Central Bank of Nigeria have been keen to extending credit to the real economy as a way of supporting the economy, the fact remains that credit provision might not yield desired outcomes if the structural challenges stifling domestic productivity remain unaddressed.

“Monetary policy in recent times has proved ineffective in boosting output growth and stabilizing consumer prices given the weak pass-througheffect of traditional monetary policy instruments on the broader economy.

“A broad-based combination of fiscal and monetary policies is imperative to achieving the twin objective of economic growth and price stability. Looking forward, factors such as oil prices, oil production, output growth, inflation, foreign exchange stability, foreign capital inflows, credit to private sector are expected to influence monetary policy decisions in the short to medium term.” Talking further on the CBN’s monetary policy, Mabogunje explained that the chamber noted the reduction in monetary policy rate from 12.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent at the September 2020 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of CBN.

“We understand the committee took this decision to stimulate credit flows to the real economy to boost output growth and moderate pressure on domestic prices. “While we also understand that the CBN is in a dilemma between boosting domestic output and tackling inflation, however we believe the challenges of declining output and spiraling inflation are driven largely by structural factors which cannot be resolved by monetary policy alone,” she noted.

Moreover, the industrialist said deposit money banks were extremely cautious in extending credit to the economy considering the elevated risks in the macroeconomic environment characterised by lower oil prices and production, foreign exchange pressure, declining output growth and weak capital flows. According to her, “we support the stance of the Monetary Policy Committee on the urgent need of a broad-based combination of fiscal and monetary policy measures to curb rise in inflation and contraction in output growth.

“The Lagos Chamber feels both sides of authorities also need to promote measures that would significantly de-risk the real economy to encourage financial institutions provide credit at cheaper rates to the investing community.”

Like this: Like Loading...