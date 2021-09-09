Business

LCCI to FG: Enact laws on Customs reformation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is advocating an urgent reformation of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) through executive orders or legislative actions to enable Customs discharge its trade facilitation functions effectively. LCCI President, Mrs. Toki Mabogunje, stated this in an interview with New Telegraph, saying it was time the Nigeria Customs reformation took place to bring sanity to the country’s gateway. According to her, the numerous impediments caused by the burdensome process of moving goods from the ports and extortions by government agencies are still persisting at the ports, with most of them traced to Nigeria Customs Service’s activities.

Mabogunje said: “On the Lagos ports crisis, the Chamber notes that despite the interventions and steps taken by the governments (federal and Lagos State), the burdensome process of moving goods from the ports and extortions by government agencies persist. “The bottlenecks on clearing of cargoes, especially the activities of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), constitute significant deadweight to the process. “We advocate an urgent reformation of NCS through executive order or legislative actions to enable Customs discharge its trade facilitation functions effectively.

“We call for proper management of the roads leading to the ports and the withdrawal of covernment officials from the roads to curbs the persistent traffic situation at the Lagos ports.” She noted that the chamber was also advocating for the Presidency to intervene by setting up an independent appeal mechanism to deal with issues of valuation and HS classification between the Nigeria Customs Service and the business community. According to her, this could be done within the framework of an executive order that the chamber is clamouring for.

Mabogunje said: “The LCCI calls on the president to intervene by setting up an independent appeal mechanism to deal with issues of valuation and HS classification between the Nigeria Customs Service and the business community. “This could be done within the framework of an executive order. “This is necessary to restore the confidence of investors in the international trade process.

“The reality is that the Nigeria Customs Service has a weak trade facilitation culture and an absence of customer service orientation. “This disposition is hurting investment, frustrating trade, and creating a negative investment sentiment. “A presidential intervention has become inevitable, especially with the onset of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.

“There is need to ensure a balance between regulatory controls, revenue generation and trade facilitation functions of the Nigerian customs service.” While speaking on sanctity of contracts for construction companies, the LCCI president said: “Feedback from stakeholders in the construction industry revealed that sanctity of contracts remains a challenge faced by indigenous construction companies.

“Defaults on contract agreements have become a recurring incidence.” Many local contractors have suffered in the hands of government and private sector in terms of non-payment of services rendered. “We call on government to enact and implement a national framework on sanctity of contracts for construction projects. “Government and private clients are enjoined to pay for construction projects according to the terms and agreements of the project.” According to her, “a legal mechanism that is modelled after the U.S for speedy adjudication of cases and resolution of disputes on construction projects and related matters would boost investor confidence in the sector.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Operator sacks five senior managers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

D espite the assurance  by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) that it would not allow its members to be sacked under the guise of corona virus pandemic, five senior workers been asked to go home by Josepdam Port Services (JPS) at Tincan Port in Lagos.     Josepdam is the concessionaire of Terminal […]
Business

PIB: FG mulls end to discretionary oil bloc allocation

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

BONUS A signature bonus in respect of any licence or lease awarded shall be based on a transparent method for evaluating the acreage   The Federal Government has heightened plans to end the power of substantive oil minister on discretionary allocation of oil blocs. The government has, instead, settled for non-discretionary award of petroleum licences, […]
Business

Nigeria on 2021 5m metric tonne LPG target – PPPRA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), has said Nigeria was on track of meeting the 5 million Metric Tonne (MT) target of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), set by the Nigeria Gas Policy (NGP). Executive Secretary PPPRA, Abdulkadir Saidu, who made this known on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen, also noted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica