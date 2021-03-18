LCCI to FG: Intervene in Customs’ unilateral dispute resolution

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is seeking an independent dispute resolution framework that will improve trade facilitation at the gateways. Specifically, the chamber is asking that a mechanism be put in place to resolve disputes between the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the country’s business community.

LCCI has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene by setting up an independent appeal mechanism to deal with issues of valuation and harmonisation system classification between the parties. LCCI’s Director-General, Dr. Muda Yusuf, disclosed this to New Telegraph in Lagos, saying that a situation where Customs is allowed to act as sole arbiter of dispute resolution at the ports was hurting investment and weakening investor confidence.

He said that managing disputes with the Nigeria Customs Service on matters of product valuation and harmonised system of product classification is one of the most distressing encounters experienced by investors in the Nigerian economy. According to him, lack of independent dispute resolution at the ports is a major shortcoming in the country’s international trade process following the absence of an independent, credible and prompt appeal mechanism. Yusuf said “importers are left entirely at the mercy of the Customs in the absence of a credible and independent window for dispute settlement between the agency and the private sector.

“Under the present arrangement, the Customs Service is the accuser and the judge. “This mechanism is unfair to investors and not consistent with the principles of natural justice. Many companies have been compelled to pay outrageous additional charges on imports, thus distorting their investment plans and projections. “Discretionary interpretations on product classification and valuation pose enormous corruption risks in Customs processes.

Indeed, the biggest corruption risks in the interface between the Customs and the business community are around these two issues.” The LCCI director-general explained that this situation was hurting investors across all sectors – manufacturing, agro-allied, ICT, construction and services, among others. “It is a disincentive to domestic and foreign investment; it creates uncertainty and aggravates investment risk, it undermines economic diversification prospects, depresses capacity utilisation and limits the scope for job creation. “It is also not consistent with the vision to make Nigeria a top investment destination,” he noted.

Speaking on the presidential intervention, Yusuf said: “This could be done within the framework of an Executive Order. This is necessary to restore the confidence of investors in the international trade process. “The reality is that the Nigeria Customs Service has a weak trade facilitation culture and an absence of customer service orientation. “This disposition is hurting investment, frustrating trade and creating a negative investment sentiment. “A presidential intervention has become inevitable, especially with the onset of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). “There is need to ensure a balance between regulatory controls, revenue generation and trade facilitation functions of the Nigerian customs service.”

