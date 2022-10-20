LCCI To FG: Prioritise affordable healthcare delivery nationwide

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged government across levels to prioritise affordable healthcare, saying the importance of health to a prosperous nation cannot be over stressed. LCCI, at its Women Group eight annual conference themed: “Our Health, Our Wealth” made the call in Lagos recently. Alongside health and wellbeing experts, including Dr. Modupe Elebute-Odunsi and Dr. Janet Adetu, LCCI particularly appealed to women to take responsibility for their wellbeing. President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Asiwaju Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, in his remarks, said the conference theme was apt in today’s world where women face more health risks due to wearisome activities while they cater for men and children.

He upheld that women, therefore, needed to be fit and alive to continue supporting the society, business and government. “I am glad to note that women have continued to take more space in business and government and have proven to be good managers and leaders. “Women, therefore, need to be fit and alive to continue supporting the society, business and government.

“We urge the government at all levels to allocate more funds to healthcare delivery and other components of the human development index. “I call on the women to pay more attention on your health to be alive to provide the most cherished support to the society,” Olawale-Cole stated. Chairperson, Women Group, LCCI, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Idowu in her address, noted that there was dire need to promote health and general wellbeing.

Idowu stated: “I want to use this opportunity to appeal to the Federal and State Governments to focus more on how healthcare services can be brought within the reach of every Nigerian regardless of where they reside – even in the remotest villages. “If we all agree that our health is our wealth, everything possible should be done to ensure that- in the least-health centers are not farther than 10 kilometers to where people reside in every community. “Besides, basic necessities of life, like water, electricity and good roads should not be lacking in a country as endowed as ours, because of their significance to peoples’ health and wellbeing.”

