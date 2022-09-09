News

LCCI to meet with Tinubu, Atiku, Obi over economic plans

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) yesterday said it would soon meet with the presidential candidates of the major political parties – the All Progres- sives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general election. This was announced in a statement by LCCI Director- General, Dr Chinyere Almona, who said the organisation would be deliberating with the presidential hopefuls on matters of the economy before the election. Almona said such a meeting would be included in LCCI’s Private Sector Economic Forum for the 2023 presidential election, which would take place in this year.

She explained further that the LCCI was a private sector operator that had no political stance, but was interested in the economic platforms of the candidates and their aspirations to improve Nigeria. She said the organisation’s public policy advocacy efforts would focus on fostering an enabling atmosphere for businesses at all levels of government in Nigeria. According to Almona, LCCI has historically provided a forum where major party candidates for governor and president of Nigeria can discuss their proposals to advance the country’s private sector. Over the course of the last four governmental changes, she claims, the chamber has successfully hosted a number of forums. The forum, which will take place over the course of three days in Lagos, will give the presidential candidates a chance each to address the organised private sector directly and discuss their plans for the future of the economy

 

Our Reporters

