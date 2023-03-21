LCCI warns on inflation’s erosion of GDP, others

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has warned that further inflation may constrain production, lead to a steeper rise in poverty figures, frustrate economic growth, and lead to higher unemployment and non-competitive exports, especially in the sub-region. This follows the figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February, 2023 ending 21.91 per cent against 21.82 per cent in January. The LCCI in a release made available to the media and signed by its Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, yesterday, in Lagos, explained that the sustained upward trend in the general price level in recent times has had significant but bothersome impacts on household and business sectors. According to her, apart from eroding purchasing power, it has led to inventory stockpiles. She added that these were not statistics that should be staring at the country in the near term. Almona said: “The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is concerned about the excessive focus on exchange and interest rates management. Unfortunately, this is at the expense of inflation. “There is an urgent need for monetary and fiscal authorities to find an effective mix of measures and policies to thwart the worrisome trend in inflation, especially staple food prices.” NBS had stated that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as at end-February, 2023, was 21.91 per cent against 21.82 per cent, in January, according to the figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
