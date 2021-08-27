LCDA boss commends Sanwo-Olu over Lagos Sports Summer Camp

The Executive Chairman of Igbogbo Bayeku Local Council Development Area, Olusesan Daini, has commended the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for giving the approval to Lagos State Sports Commission to organize the Session Two of Lagos Sports Summer Camp. He made this commendation when he visited the participants of Phase 2 of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp on Tuesday at the Oriwu College in Ikorodu. According to the Executive Chairman, camping is to enable the campers to have better relationships with one another and promote teamwork. He urged the campers to transform what they are learning at the Lagos Sports Summer Camp into life-changing activities for a better tomorrow. “You can be a producer of large Power Bank in your locality if you concentrate on what you are being taught on how to produce Power Bank which is parts of what you are going to learn at the camp,” he said.
Related Articles
Rashford to have scan on injured ankle
Marcus Rashford will have a scan on his ankle after limping out of Manchester United’s derby day success at the Etihad. The forward was replaced by Mason Greenwood late in the second half with United already in control and leading 2-0, reports manchester eveningnews.co.uk. A Bruno Fernandes penalty in the second minute and an early second-half goal for […]
‘Return to Turin and you’ll be happy’, Juve legend tells Pogba
Struggling Manchester United star Paul Pogba has been told he ‘will be happy again’ if he returns to Juventus by Old Lady legend Claudio Marchisio. Pogba has admitted to going through the most ‘difficult period’ of his career in recent weeks, with the 27-year-old regularly left out of the Red Devils’ starting team due to his lack of […]
Eagles land in America for Mexico clash
The delegation of Nigeria’s Senior Men National Team has arrived in Los Angeles, United States of America for Saturday’s international friendly match taking place at the imposing Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, simply known as LA Coliseum. Organisers expect a full house at the 77,500-capacity LA Coliseum at Saturday’s match, which would make it the most-attended […]
