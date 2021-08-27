Sports

LCDA boss commends Sanwo-Olu over Lagos Sports Summer Camp

Posted on

The Executive Chairman of Igbogbo Bayeku Local Council Development Area, Olusesan Daini, has commended the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for giving the approval to Lagos State Sports Commission to organize the Session Two of Lagos Sports Summer Camp. He made this commendation when he visited the participants of Phase 2 of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp on Tuesday at the Oriwu College in Ikorodu. According to the Executive Chairman, camping is to enable the campers to have better relationships with one another and promote teamwork. He urged the campers to transform what they are learning at the Lagos Sports Summer Camp into life-changing activities for a better tomorrow. “You can be a producer of large Power Bank in your locality if you concentrate on what you are being taught on how to produce Power Bank which is parts of what you are going to learn at the camp,” he said.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

