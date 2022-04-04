Business

LCFE inducts 102 commodity brokers

Posted on

Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) has inducted 102 commodity brokers. The Exchange had inducted 50 senior commodity brokers earlier in March and concluded the induction with other 52 Thursday. The induction’s co-ordinator and past President of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr Mike Itegboje, explained that commodities had become major sources of foreign exchange globally and the inductees should take advantage of the emerging opportunities to support the government in its efforts to bridge the gap in forex scarcity. The Director General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr Lamido Yuguda, who was represented by the Commission’s Head of Operation, Lagos Zonal office, Mr John Achile, stated that all initiatives that lead to economic transformation through the commodity ecosystem had always been supported by SEC. The Chairman, LCFE, Chief Onyewenchukwu Ezeagu, who congratulated the inductees, said the trading rules of the Exchange, which cut across agriculture, oil and gas, solid minerals and currency were approved by SEC. According to him, the rules had been exposed to the Nigerian capital market and commodity ecosystem. The Chairman, Association of Securities Dealing Member Houses of Nigeria (ASHON), Mr Sam Onukwue, said commodity trading had presented a new frontier that would challenge professionals to unleash their creative potential to grow the market and create value for its stakeholders.

Onukwue urged the Federal Government to ensure that only regulated exchanges should be allowed to engage in commodity trading. The Managing Director, LCFE, Mr Akin Akeredolu-Ale, who was represented by the Group Managing Director, GTI Group, Alhaji Abubakar Lawal, urged the inductees to comply with the Exchange’s rules and regulations to build an efficient commodity market. The doyen of the day, Alhaji Rasheed Yussuff, advised the inductees to live up to expectation in creating value for stakeholders and the entire ecosystem. A former Deputy Director General, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, had at the induction of senior commodities brokers put the relevance of commodity exchange in perspective. According to him, “commodity exchanges are highly efficient marketplace for buyers and sellers of commodities to meet, primarily to manage price risks, but also to improve the marketing of their products

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

