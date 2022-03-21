Business

LCFE inducts 50 Commodities Brokers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) has inducted 50 senior commodities brokers as part of the preparation for commencement of its trading.

Addressing the inductees at the event in Lagos, a former Deputy Director General, Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, explained that market operators were the bedrock of the Nigerian Capital Market and their support for the equity market largely accounted for the great strides witnessed in the Nigerian stock market.

He urged them to extend the same level of support to LCFE in order to upscale its operations.

“Commodities Exchanges are highly efficient marketplace for buyers and sellers of commodities to meet, primarily to manage price risks, but also to improve the marketing of their products.

The Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange was established in recognition of the need to fully realise the potential of the country’s drive towards development of non exports (agriculture and solid mineral sectors) and oil exports (crude and energy products) and to tap the opportunities thereof and to support the nation’s quest to create wealth for the stakeholders and put Nigeria on the global revenue map.

“The distinguished men and women here are the bedrock of the Nigerian capital market. It is on record that your support for the equities market is the major reason for the great strides witnessed in the Nigerian stock market. Please lend your advice, guidance and support for this new Exchange,” said Oladejo.

The Managing Director, LCFE, Mr Akin Akeredolu-Ale, urged the inductees to comply with the Exchange’s rules and regulations to build an efficient commodities market. “Today marks another milestone in the history of our market. It takes a lot of vision to do what we are doing.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Dangote refinery: Firm demobilises equipment deployed for heavy duty jobs

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme with agency report

CONSTRUCTION The project is a 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) integrated refinery and petrochemical project under construction     With the final 1,240 tonnes propylene mounded bullet installed at Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical complex in Nigeria, Mammoet has demobilised equipment it deployed there over the past two years. Mammoet was contracted to assist in […]
Business

Lender reaffirms commitment to export trade

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ecobank has reiterated that it remains the partner of choice in Africa for export trade because of its unique positioning, wide network, pan African payment switch, settlement capabilities, digital products and strategic focus. Kola Adeleke, Executive Director, Corporate Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, made this assertion while speaking on “African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) strategy, opportunities, […]
Business

Customer Service Week: Lender delights staff, customers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Polaris Bank has joined the rest of the world to mark the 2020 Customer Service Week by celebrating its customers and staff for their patronage and commitment to service excellence. The week-long event with the global theme, “Dream Team,” is being celebrated from October 5 – 9 across the Bank’s branches in Nigeria. The celebration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica