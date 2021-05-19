LCFE to list N5bn cashew nut contracts for Agvest

Agvest Limited, a frontline player in the agricultural value chain in Nigeria, has been screened by the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) for listing of its N5 billion cashew nut contract by diversified financial instruments. Under the proposed listing, financial instruments worth N1.5 billion with cashew nut as the underline assets is scheduled to be offered to investing public through Commercial Papers (CP) and short term Exchange Traded Notes (ETN). Addressing journalists in Lagos yesterday, Agvest’s Managing Director, Mr Olabode Abikoye, explained that proceeds of the offer would enable Agvest to get both plantation and factory up and running in West Africa at the first instance. According to him, Agvest shall commence with cashew aggregation on the spot market, issue Exchange Traded Note in the medium term and add value.
