LDR: Banks’ credit to economy surged N6.54trn in 2 years

Only one bank has met minimum 65.0 %

Efforts by deposit money banks in the country to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) minimum Loan-to- Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy led to banking sector credit to the economy growing from N15.5trillion at the end of Q2’19 to N22.04trillion at the end of Q2’21, a Coronation Research report has said.

This means that banking sector credit to the economy increased by N6.54trillion during the period.

According to the report, which was obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the introduction of the policy has also changed the structure of the economy’s loan composition as oil & gas and real estate sectors loans now make up much less as a share of total loans than before the directive.

The CBN, as part of its measures to compel DMBs to increase lending to the real sector of the economy had, on July 3 2019, directed lenders to maintain a minimum LDR (portion of customers’ deposit that is given out as loans) of 60 percent by September 30, 2019.

It stated that failure to comply with the directive would result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.

The apex bank, which had also stated that the LDR would be subject to quarterly review, later raised the LDR target by another 5.0ppts to 65.0per cent and set a compliance deadline of 31 December 2019.

Assessing the impact of the policy on the economy, so far, analysts at Coronation Research, in their report, stated: “Since the initial deadline of September 30, 2019, only one of the banks in our coverage has met the regulatory minimum of 65.0 per cent over the last two years.

However, efforts to comply with the directive has seen banking sector credit to the economy grow from N15.5 trillion ($37.7bn) at the end of Q2 19 to an impressive N22.04 trillion ($53.6bn) at the end of Q2’21.

They pointed out that “in the six quarters before the directive, aggregate loans were declining by an average of 0.5 per cent every quarter.

However, postdirective, aggregate loan growth has accelerated to an average of 4.5 per cent per quarter.”

Although they noted that the low yield environment, following the segregation of the treasury bills market, may have also contributed to the surge in banking sector credit to the economy-given that this gave lenders an incentive to create risk assets to increase profits-the analysts averred: “Overall, on the credit growth front, it can be said that this(LDR directive) was an easy policy win.”

Further highlighting the positive impact of the policy on the economy, the analysts said: “We find that there has been a structural change in the economy’s loan composition.

Oil & gas sector loans now make up much less as a share of total loans than before the directive, as do real estate sector loans. The decline is justified as both sectors tend to be highly susceptible to economic shocks.”

However, citing the Covid- 19 crisis, which according to them has led to asset quality pressures, with Non- Performing Loans (NPLs), “bottoming out around 5.5 per cent – 6.0 per cent as a percentage of gross loans” and the absolute value of NPLs rising by 18.1 per cent from Q4’19 to Q2’21, the analysts forecast that banking sector credit growth could slow down in the medium term.

