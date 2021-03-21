Faith

Lead the Church back to righteousness, cleric charges Bishop Wale Oke

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu Comment(0)

The convener of Arm of God Reconciliation Outreach (AGRO), Pastor Mrs. Clara Alao, has urged the new President of Pentecostal Fellowships of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, utilise his new position to put the body of Christ in the country back to the path of righteousness.

 

Pastor Alao made the appeal while congratulating Bishop Oke on his election as the new National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). She described Bishop Oke as an experienced spiritual father with a sterling leadership quality.

 

In a statement signed by AGRO’s media consultant, Dr. Wole Olarinde, the female cleric said: “Arm of God Reconciliation Outreach (AGRO) heartily congratulates Bishop Francis Wale Oke on his election as the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN). Bishop Oke is a respected and experienced spiritual father with a sterling leadership quality.

 

AGRO is confident his experience and leadership quality as a respected spiritual father will bear positively upon the body of Christ in Nigeria,” the statement read.

 

She further charged the PFN President to us lead the body of Christ in Nigeria back to righteousness, unity and love; adding that Bishop Oke and his team should rebuild the broken wall of the Church in Nigeria.

 

She contended that the present state of the Church in Nigeria is too worrisome; pointing out that Bishop Oke has been raised by God for such a time, as PFN National President to rebuild and lead the church in Nigeria back to righteousness.

 

“Like Nehemiah was concerned with the situation of Jerusalem after the captivity, Bishop Oke should be concerned with the present situation of the Church in Nigeria, particularly the Pentecost assemblies.

 

“When Nehemiah heard about the broken wall of Jerusalem, he sat down and wept, mourned for certain days, fasted and prayed before the God of heaven.

 

He was sorrowful for the great affliction and reproach and the wall of Jerusalem that is also broken and its gates burned down.

 

And he took up the task to rebuild Jerusalem,” Pastor Alao further noted.

