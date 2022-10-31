Leaders accountable to men, God – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said leaders at all levels are accountable to men and God and as such must show responsibilities to the plights of the masses.

According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this at the weekend when he received a delegation of Southern Kaduna leaders (political, traditional and religious), specifically from Kachia and Kagarko Local Government Areas, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The delegation numbering over 40 leaders was led by the member representing Kachia/ Kagarko Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Gabriel Zock, and it included traditional rulers and APC politicians including those seeking elective positions in 2023.

Osinbajo said those who seek to occupy public offices should understand that such a quest required serious commitment because many lives and livelihoods could be impacted by their actions or inactions.

He said: “Our commitment to this country is a serious commitment and some of it (for me and I am sure for Hon Gabriel) come from the fact of our faith.”

