Leaders are known in time of adversity, says Osinbajo

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said that leaders are mostly relevant and needed to give hope to the people in times of adversity Osinbajo said this yesterday in his virtual keynote address at the 25th year anniversary conference of the Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, according to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande.

The Vice President stressed that leaders must be calm in times of crises, so that the people being led could follow their footsteps.

“It is in times of adversity or difficulty, or hardship that leaders are most relevant and mostly needed. “The leader cannot afford to lose his cool or his focus. He must calm himself down and calm the people down as well.”

He continued: “When all is well, there is no need for guidance, encouragement or instruction but it is especially in the midst of wars, conflicts, insurgency, famines, danger, and fear, that people look to leadership.”

Referencing the story of Moses and the Israelites in the Bible, Osinbajo noted that, “Moses looked up to God for help and God spoke to him. But note that Moses first gave the people confidence in the power of God to deliver and fulfill His promises.”

He stressed the need for leaders to remain unruffled because “in adversity, especially where the future looks bleak, people want to give up, retreat, go back and they certainly don’t want to go forward.” Osinbajo, who is also an alumnus of the Academy, encouraged leaders, particularly Christian leaders, to act in faith and not fear when they are faced with a crisis, especially existential crisis.

At the conference were Pastor A.A Bolarinwa, Assistant Continental Overseer, Research and Development of the RCCG; Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Intercontinental Overseer for Corporate Social Responsibility and Pastor in Charge, RCCG Region 20 and Pastor Banky Ladele, the Acting Rector RILA.

There were also business and secular speakers at the event, including Mr. Kayode Pitan, CEO/Managing Director of the Bank of Industry; Mrs Ndidi Nwuneli, Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting; Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Executive Director, Fate Foundation and Mrs Oluwatoyin Asiru-Balogun, the CEO TY Farm Place.

