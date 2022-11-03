Leaders must address marginalisation concerns across Nigeria– Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, advised Nigerian leaders not to ignore concerns by any part of the country decrying the marginalisation of its peoples. Lawan, who gave the warning in an address delivered at the presentation of a book titled: ‘Foundations of Nigeria’s Unity’, cautioned that doing so would only decimate their patriotism and erect walls of division among the country’s regions, as well as further inflame calls for secession. The book was authored by Senator representing Cross Rivers Central and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Sandy Onor, while the Senate President was a special guest at the event which held at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja. Speaking, he said: “There is no part of this country that does not cry about marginalisation from time to time. “But, I think, some of these tendencies of pullaway are centrifugal tendencies created by the elites.”

