News

Leaders must address marginalisation concerns across Nigeria– Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, advised Nigerian leaders not to ignore concerns by any part of the country decrying the marginalisation of its peoples. Lawan, who gave the warning in an address delivered at the presentation of a book titled: ‘Foundations of Nigeria’s Unity’, cautioned that doing so would only decimate their patriotism and erect walls of division among the country’s regions, as well as further inflame calls for secession. The book was authored by Senator representing Cross Rivers Central and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Sandy Onor, while the Senate President was a special guest at the event which held at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja. Speaking, he said: “There is no part of this country that does not cry about marginalisation from time to time. “But, I think, some of these tendencies of pullaway are centrifugal tendencies created by the elites.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UNILORIN pride to Nigeria, says Buhari

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the management, staff and students of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) for sustaining the glowing reputation of the institution as the most sought after University in the last eight years. Buhari, who gave the commendation on Saturday at the 2021 Convocation ceremonies of the University of Ilorin, opined that “this […]
News

Northern elders to Buhari: You have our absolute support

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Northern elders, operating under the auspices of Coalition of Northern Elders for Peace and Development (CNEPD), have pledged their unalloyed loyalty and unflinching support for the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.   This was as the elders appealed to the general public to give the President the benefit of the doubt as, according […]
News

A’Ibom: Governor proposes N582.1bn budget for 2022

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has proposed a total budgetary estimate of N582.115 billion for the 2022 fiscal year. Presenting the budget estimates to the state House of Assembly yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, Governor Emmanuel explained that the 2022 Budget was prepared in accordance with International Public Accounting Standard […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica