‘Leaders mustn’t personalise the Church’

Vice President Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Baba Aladura Israel Akinadewo, has asked church leaders who see themselves as owners of the church to desist from such. Akinadewo who was the guest speaker at a seminar titled “Effective Leadership and Church Growth” held in Ondo State by OAIC emphasised that the church is Christ’s and does not belong to any mortal.

The Prelate, Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW) said having this knowledge will rightly guide leaders against a larger-than-life outlook.

“For any leadership to grow the church, it must eradicate the hindrances against the church and must have a guiding principle that will ensure that the necessities are boldly encouraged and practiced. “Leaders must not personalise the church, but come to the realisation that, the head of the church – Jesus Christ is the founder and sole owner of His church.

“They should know that they don’t own the church (believers) and their primary responsibility is to see to the actualisation of the objective of moving every believer to the path to eternal life,” said Akinadewo. He underlined that numerical strength and prosperity of a church should not be placed above members’ genuine salvation, spiritual stamina and focus on making heaven.

Also, he made known that there was need for the church to show concern for the downtrodden, embrace sacrificial living and fight against challenges confronting the church including “worldliness, selfplanned and self-anointed leadership, Simonical behavior, extravagant lifestyle and higgledy-piggledy homes.”

He added: “Let me state unequivocally that only the fruits of the spirit can grow the church. The church will also only grow when it treats things that are at variance with things of the spirit with intensive and unambiguous suppression. The highlighted challenges of the church must not be treated with levity, but must be spiritually crushed.

“We must immediately tackle with godly procedures those among us that are still under the control of the fruits of the flesh, so that there will not be space for complacency that could envelop the church at large. They call it, ‘a stitch in time, saves nine.”

