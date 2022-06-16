News

Leaders of France, Germany, Italy in Kyiv for talks

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The European Union’s three most powerful national leaders are putting on a united front.

Italy’s Mario Draghi, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz travelled together to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv – seeking to counter the criticism of their perceived lukewarm support for the beleaguered nation.

The visit comes a day before the European Commission is set to make a recommendation on Ukraine’s status as a candidate for EU membership, reports the BBC.

Speaking ahead of the trip, President Macron said: “We are at a point when we need to send clear political signals, us Europeans, towards Ukraine and its people when it is resisting heroically.”

That resistance has been greatly dependent on foreign military support.

The latest package of US aid is badly needed. It includes 18 howitzer artillery pieces and thousands of rounds of ammunition – plus two harpoon naval defence systems – all warmly welcomed by the Ukrainians.

The key question – how quickly do promises in Washington turn into reality on the eastern front?

Meanwhile, an overnight Russian air-launched rocket strike that hit a suburb of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy has killed four people and wounded six, the region’s governor says.

Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi did not specify the target of the strike on the suburb. He says another rocket strike hit the Dobropillia district this morning, which is located next to the Russian border.

This attack was followed by 26 mortar rounds fired from across the Russian border, Zhyvytskyi adds.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Abubakar: Patriot, selfless leader with passion for prosperous, indivisible Nigeria –Kalu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has described former head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), as a patriotic statesman and selfless leader with passion for a prosperous and indivisible Nigeria.   Extolling the virtues of the former Nigerian leader, Kalu commended Abubakar for his roles […]
News

Osun: Armed men attack Oyetola at protest ground

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

* Deputy Governor shot at There was an attempt Saturday on the life of the Governor of Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola. Armed with guns, cutlasses, axes hoodlums swooped on the governor at Olaiya junction, while he was addressing the #EndSARS protesters in the state capital. Governor Oyetola had joined protesters in the walk from […]
News

StarTimes lines-up top Nollywood movies for October 1

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

  Spending time at home with family members on Independence Day, October 1 will be much more of a fun moment this year as StarTimes has lined up top-rated Nollywood movies to entertain everyone.   Starting at 12 pm to 9 pm, ST Nollywood Plus channel will air back-to-back hits, with themes mirroring struggles faced […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica