Leaders of France, Germany, Italy in Kyiv for talks

The European Union’s three most powerful national leaders are putting on a united front.

Italy’s Mario Draghi, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Olaf Scholz travelled together to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv – seeking to counter the criticism of their perceived lukewarm support for the beleaguered nation.

The visit comes a day before the European Commission is set to make a recommendation on Ukraine’s status as a candidate for EU membership, reports the BBC.

Speaking ahead of the trip, President Macron said: “We are at a point when we need to send clear political signals, us Europeans, towards Ukraine and its people when it is resisting heroically.”

That resistance has been greatly dependent on foreign military support.

The latest package of US aid is badly needed. It includes 18 howitzer artillery pieces and thousands of rounds of ammunition – plus two harpoon naval defence systems – all warmly welcomed by the Ukrainians.

The key question – how quickly do promises in Washington turn into reality on the eastern front?

Meanwhile, an overnight Russian air-launched rocket strike that hit a suburb of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy has killed four people and wounded six, the region’s governor says.

Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi did not specify the target of the strike on the suburb. He says another rocket strike hit the Dobropillia district this morning, which is located next to the Russian border.

This attack was followed by 26 mortar rounds fired from across the Russian border, Zhyvytskyi adds.

