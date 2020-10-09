Health

Leaders seek more women at decision-making level in global health

Women Leaders under the auspices of the Global Health Conference to be convened by WomenLift Health from October 13-15 – will bring together policymakers, UN leadership, philanthropists, researchers, frontline workers and youth activists to call for more women in global health leadership roles.

The conference programme will feature high-level fireside chats, panels and breakout discussions focused on gender norms and taboos, women in the media, the role of male allies, efforts to decolonise global health, and taking a gendered lens to the COVID-19 response.

The programme will also focus on Africa. With less than five per cent of the world’s global health leadership positions held by women in low-or middle-income countries, the second day of the conference will shine light on issues and voices within Africa, spotlighting challenges and opportunities in health leadership across the continent.

The discussions will focus on key issues in the region, including the push for change by women in leadership, the need to dismantle gender discrimination in the workplace, the role of African women in technology who are innovating to break barriers, the underrepresentation of women in Africa’s scientific institutions, social norms and taboos that hinder progress toward gender equality on the continent and health policy-making for African women by African women.

Women in global health represent only 25 per cent of senior leadership positions, despite making up 70 per cent of the world’s health workforce.

Health issues – including pandemics – often have unique and disproportionate impacts on women, and countries led by women have had notably better outcomes during the COVID-10 crisis.

Among dignitaries that will feature in the programme are the First Lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos, Liberia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, Executive Director, UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima, World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the Director of Global Programmes, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Senait Fisseha and the Executive Director, Public Health Partnerships, Global Vaccines Public Policy, Merck, Joan Benson.

Others are the Director of Programmes/AESA Platform, The African Academy of Sciences, Tom Kariuki, the Associate Scientific Director CAPRISA & Professor in Clinical Epidemiology, Columbia University, Quarraisha Abdool Karim, the Founder & CEO, LifeBank Nigeria, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, the Founder & CEO, mHealth Kenya, Cathy Mwangi, among others.

