…Leaders, youths are guilty – Akeredolu

… says schools remain closed In Ondo

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in the country as the reflection of a deep-rooted anger harboured by not properly engaged youths.

 

According to Akeredolu, leadership of the country across board, including the agitating youths were all guilty of what he termed as accumulated burden.

 

The governor stated this yesterday during a press briefing held at the Government House in Akure, the State capital. While emphasizing that no one was “exempted from the looming consequences of divisiveness and mischief,” Akeredolu, however, expressed concern over wanton destruction of properties recorded in  the state during the protest.

 

The governor, who frowned at the development, lamented that the loss of lives as well as the mindless destruction of public and private properties in Akure, Ondo, Ore and Okitipupa would not receive accolades under any guise. While emphasizing that such actions were hugely misdirected, the governor stressed that he was convinced beyond any reasonable doubt that there was more to it than meets the eye.

 

He said: “I have seen with my eyes, the painful destruction of public assets such as the High Court Complex, Local Government Secretariat including school shuttle buses all in Okitipupa, several Police Stations, vehicles, offices, banks, markets as well as assets of private individuals.

