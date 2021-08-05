News

Leadership crisis: PDP BoT invites Wike

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently on going.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, though not a member of the board, is attending the meeting. He is the only serving PDP governor at the meeting.

The Rivers governor is being fingered as the one seeking the sack of the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The meeting, which is well attended, including Chairman of PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, Senator, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, former Presidents of the Senate, David Mark and Adolphus Wabara, among others, is expected to deliberate on the leadership crisis.

Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Walid Jibrin, in an opening address, said the meeting was called to deliberate on numerous problems in the party especially lack of cohesion within and among major stakeholders.

Jibrin stated that the board as the conscious of the party “must come up with necessary strategy for the election of the party national leadership based on free and fair election that will produce credible and competent officers of our party.”

Details later…

