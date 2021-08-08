Leadership crisis: Secondus knows fate Tuesday

The committee set up by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet on Tuesday to mediate on the leadership crisis in the party. Tomorrow, PDP governors will meet to deliberate on the crisis.

Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal had in a statement immediately the crisis broke out, said the forum has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the affairs of the party and the way forward.

The reconciliation committee, which the BoT promised to be set up within 48 and 72 hours after its meeting on Thursday, would be composed of the governors, members of the BoT, members of the National Assembly, all the members of the National Working Committee (NWC), former governors and former ministers, to “holistically resolve the problems.”

Party source is envisaging victory for the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, “because I don’t see how PDP will be able to manage the crisis if caretaker committee is set up to serve out the tenure of the NWC. The national convention is holding in December, just three to four months away.”

He added that majority of stakeholders of the party are on the side of the National Chairman. “PDP Chairmen are supporting him, seven governors are on his side, even majority of BoT members are with him.

“So we are not expecting that there be a dissolution of the NWC because majority of the party members are happy with the way they are managing the party. Already, three of the deputy national officers who announced their resignation, have withdrawn their letters.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi who was the first to withdraw his resignation letter, pledged his loyalty to Secondus. Odeyemi said the decision was “to ensure a successful National Convention, which will usher in new national officers.

“Most importantly, in view of the fact that the tenure of myself and other members of the present National Working Committee (NWC) will expire in another three months, it is my view that the boat should not be rocked under any guise.”

