Leadership crisis: Two chairmen emerge in PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja and Anayo Ezugwu, Lagos Comment(0)

*Party schedules NEC meeting on Friday

* Akinwonmi says party constitution empowers him to takeover

Two interim chairmen emerge in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the leadership crisis in the party takes a dangerous dimension following a restraining order against the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The two Deputy National Chairmen, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi and Senator Suleiman Nazif, are, however, laying claim to the leadership of the party.

Akinwonmi, who is Deputy National Chairman (South), had in statement earlier on Tuesday, postponed the scheduled PDP National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, indefinitely.

He noted that section 35(3) (b) of the PDP constitution empowers him to summon and preside over party meetings in the absence of the National Chairman.

“In the foregoing circumstances, as Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, after the consultations and in exercise of the aforesaid powers, hereby deem it fit and prosper to postpone the National Working Committee meeting earlier scheduled for today (Tuesday) until further notice to allow for broader consultations in the overall interest of our party,” Akinwonmi said at a media briefing in Lagos.

Akinwonmi promised that the latest development in the party would not affect the forthcoming congresses and National Convention or the performance of the party at the 2023 general elections. He also refused to blame Secondus for the crisis in the party. He said Secondus is his boss and he would never blame him for anything.

But Nazif, who is Deputy National Chairman (North), around 2 p.m., presided over the NWC meeting, which lasted for about 40 minutes. The meeting was attended by about nine NWC members.

Nazif, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said the party was in possession of a valid court order, from a High court in Degema, Rivers State, against Secondus as a PDP member and as National Chairman of the party.

Senator Nazif, who said the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting has been fixed for Friday this week, and assured that PDP will comply fully with the court order.

“You are all aware PDP is a law abiding party, the party that follows due process. So we have received this order and this is it,” he said.

Nazif, who quoted copiously from the PDP constitution, said he has taken over as acting National Chairman because the Deputy National Chairman (South) is incapacitated.

According to him, PDP constitution states that the Deputy National Chairman from the region of the country where the National Chairman comes from shall assume office as the National Chairman in acting capacity without prejudice to section 47 (6)of the party, if the National Chairman resigns, removed, dies or is incapacitated.

He, however, added that: “In the absence of the National Chairman and the Deputy National Chairman from the region of the country where the National Chairman comes from, the other Deputy National Chairman shall act as National Chairman without prejudice to 47 (6) of this Constitution.

“On this note, distinguished NWC members, I hereby take full charge of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as Chairman in an acting capacity.”

