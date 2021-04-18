News

Leadership failure liable for banditry, criminality –APC stalwart

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilo rin Comment(0)

A governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections in Kwara State, Dr. Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia, has decried the recent report that bandits laid siege to the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Jaji, Kaduna state, saying it was an indication that people are no longer safe in today’s Nigeria.

In a statement, Ajia, who is the Chairman and CEO of Safe Hands Technologies Limited and currently a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said he was ashamed and scandalised by the present state of things in Nigeria.

 

He said: “Against the backdrop of local home grown terrorists, otherwise called bandits, laying siege to the Armed Forces Command and Staff  College in Jaji, Kaduna State, it is pertinent to declare that all of us are no longer safe in today’s Nigeria.

 

As a member of the ruling APC, I am ashamed and scandalised by the present state of things in the country.

 

“If local terrorists do not have any fear of the superior fire power of the Nigerian military, how can the Nigerian state guarantee the lives and properties of the average Nigerian? “Those who have been elected to serve in the top echelon of our public life must sit up or be fired from their positions. Obviously, the proactive hands of leadership that is expected must start with the President.

 

“It is high time we put an end to all forms of banditry and criminality in our dear nation and the federal government must show the lead.” Recall that residents of communities around the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) in Jaji, Kaduna State, had raised the alarm of constant attacks from bandits.

The mission of the bandits, it was gathered, was to abduct some staff of the College as well as people of the communities.

 

This was coming in less than two months after bandits stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Mando, also in Kaduna state where they kidnapped no fewer than 39 students. AFCSC is a training facility for the Nigerian Armed Forces, including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy.

 

The Commandant of the College, Air Marshal Olayinka Alade, it was gathered, confirmed the incident when he visited the Army Headquarters to brief the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim, on the development and other issues.

 

Alade said the institution has decided to launch impromptu search and clearance operations in some communities where the bandits are operating around the College having informed the General Officer, Commanding 1 Division.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ekweremadu tasks NILDS on new Constitution

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday tasked the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), on creating a pathway for the making of a new constitution for the country. Ekweremadu made the call in a paper entitled “Constitution Amendment: Fostering Greater Involvement of NILDS,” which he delivered at a capacity […]
News

Pompeo: We’ll use all tools to counter terrorism in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo says his country will use everything at its disposal to counter terrorism in Nigeria and other parts of the world. After a virtual meeting on Tuesday, he said progress is being made in the fight against terrorism. The meeting was attended by the US, Nigeria, members of the […]
News

Waiting for the return of Bayelsa diagnostic Centre

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

It was inaugurated with aplomb in 2018. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was one of the early visitors who bore testimony to the quality of medical facilities at the Bayelsa Diagonistic Centre. Less than two years after, the facility is shut down for reasons nobody is sure of. PAULINE ONYIBE, in Yenagoa, reports on the facility […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica