Leadership in perilous time

If there is one major challenge that has faced Nigeria in more than half a century of her existence as an independent nation, it is lack of visionary leadership, which is the principal element that ensures government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of the socioeconomic aspirations of the citizens. While debate over the leadership deficit has been on for years, the various measures been churned out by governments at the various levels – federal and states – to tackle rising insecurity in the country has once again rekindled such discourse.

With a few exceptions, Nigeria has been struck by a string of incompetent leaders at the various levels of governance, and who have over time ran the country aground, while “less endowed” nations that got independence at the same time with Africa’s most populous nation have continued to make progress. To most analysts, Nigeria’s problem has never been paucity of funds and resources, but lack of political will to do the right thing. This, they said, explains why the country has stagnated in almost all facets, as it takes commitment and focus on the part of leaders to deliver good governance.

A critical look at countries that have made progress showed that they enjoyed visionary leadership at different points in their history. In the case of Nigeria, many blame the process of emergence of her leaders. The belief is that the circumstances of ascension to the throne for most Nigerian leaders, past and present showed that many were not prepared for the Herculean task of leadership. Such claims explain why some stakeholders have continued to thumb-down the country’s leadership recruitment process, saying it has not produced the headship needed in an emerging world order that emphasises clear-headed and able leadership.

To these stakeholders, the most populous nation in Africa, with a population of about 200 million, comprising over 300 ethnic nationalities and a multiplicity of cultural and religious diversities, cannot make do with incompetent leaders. Accordingly, they insist that only the emergence of visionary leaders, who understand the critical problems of the country, will see the nation get out of the woods. Unarguably, most past Nigerian leaders were railroaded into positions of leadership without any demonstration of ability to comprehend the problems of the nation.

It is against this backdrop that the security situation, has again, raised the leadership question as most citizens maintain that government’s slow response to issues, is responsible for the hardship the development has unleashed on the populace.

