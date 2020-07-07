Leadership, integrity tests

The outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic highlighted the feats recorded in the energy space and dragged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the spot light. Adeola Yusuf in this review shows how the industry and leadership at the corporation (NNPC) under Mele Kyari faired

The flag off of the biggest gas pipeline project in Nigeria’s history, the Abuja- Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, by President Muhammadu Buhari climaxed feats recorded in the Nigeria’s energy industry. It happened on the last day of June, 2020.

Before and beyond this, the oil and gas industry, a sector centered around the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has had its fair share of fallouts from Coronavirus pandemic, which turned out to be the biggest challenge for leadership of the corporation under Mallam Mele Kyari.

Away from its routine function as the cash cow for the Nigeria’s economy, the NNPC needed to demonstrate great capacity to rise up to challenging situations by rallying stakeholders in the oil and gas Industry to provide material support to the Federal Government as well as state governments in the fight against COVID-19. Operating under the auspices of the Petroleum Industry Intervention on Covid-19, the NNPC led Initiative has thus far earmarked N21 billion to provide support.

Under the Petroleum Industry Intervention arrangement, the group led by Kyari has reportedly allocated 26 per cent of the intervention funding to the deployment of logistics and in-patient support systems and 21 per cent of the sum to provision of medical consumables across the country while the balance of 53 per cent is designated for the construction of medical infrastructure across the six geo-political zones of the country. Upstream Before the slash in Nigeria's oil production quota by Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the NNPC had during Kyari's short time in office got crude oil daily production to reach as high as 2.3 million barrels by building on the fortunes of the corporation's upstream flagship company, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

The upstream sector is a critical arm of the industry value chain and perhaps, sets the pace of progress and functionality of the sector. It captures all activities and field operations in the search for potential and possible underground or underwater deposits of commercial hydrocarbon and stretches to all activities involved in the subsequent exploitation of such deposits for commercial benefits.

Activities in the upstream sector have been energized during the period under this review and beyond. The upbeat arm possesses potential to yield billions of dollars to the corporation and the country at large.

This has been made manifest with the demonstrable steps that have been taken to make the corporation’s flagship Upstream entity, the NPDC increase it crude oil production.

A few days after Kyari’s assumption of office, the NNPC announced the execution of the N875.75 million NPDC OML 65 Alternative Funding and Technical Services package with CMES-OMS Petroleum Development Company.

Apart from the projected fresh $6.35 billion, which would accrue to the Federal Government in taxes and royalties throughout the duration of the project, the package has a massive job creation opportunity for the industry and host community contractors down the line.

Upstream uptick The uptick in the upstream activities was enlarged with the signing of a $3.15 billion alternative financing package with Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and other partners for NPDC’s OML 13.

Based on available projections, the federation is expected to earn over $10.2 billion in royalties and taxes from the project over 15 years while NNPC will earn $5billion.

The acreage has over 926million stock tank barrels (mmstb) and 5.24trillion cubic feet (tcf) respectively of oil and gas reserves and the financing and technical services agreement was for a period of 15 years, while the $3.15billion ceiling funding would be provided by SEEPCO with a 10-year capital investment period and five years for cost recovery.

First oil of about 7,900bpd was achieved from the project on April 1, 2020, while production is expected to peak at 94,000bpd and 542mmscfd within four years. The project, which will help push Nigeria

in the direction of achieving the aspiration of meeting the three million barrels per day production target is also expected to enhance participation by indigenous companies in the industry by providing over 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

It is also worthy to note that the OML 13 is 100 per cent owned by the NPDC and is located in the eastern axis of the Niger Delta covering a total area of 1987km². Abo OML 125 execution Also on same day, the corporation achieved the successful execution of the Abo OML 125 Heads of Terms between NNPC and Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited (NAE).

The agreement marked significant advancement in resolving issues around most deep offshore production sharing contracts – paving the way for eventual renewal of OML 125 and further investment in exploring the potentially lucrative Abo field resources.

The string of upstream successes was sustained with the smooth resolution of the intractable Shell/Belema Oil, OML 25, community crisis. For over two years, the host communities in Kula Kingdom of Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State were pitched in bitter conflict with the operator over sundry community issues.

The intervention of Kyari-led management in the matter culminated into the rapprochement which did not only guarantee restoration of peace to the host communities and environs but assured the restoration of 35, 000 barrels daily production of crude oil.

Within the period under focus, the Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), an NNPC Upstream subsidiary in charge of acquisition and interpretation of seismic data, achieved 20 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and completion of eight reservoir studies alongside the upgrade of IDSL’s Data Processing Center.

Downstream on the spotlight In terms of scope and operation, the downstream sector, among other features, covers marketing, supply and distribution of products derived from crude oil and natural gas.

Within the last months, a cursory appraisal of the fuel supply and distribution system in the country would indicate the total disappearance of fuel queues or what the NNPC media people would readily describe as “artificially induced fuel queues.”

Significant as this feat may appear, a further inquest into the downstream activities would reveal the entrenchment of measures which would not only provide the uninterrupted supply and distribution of petroleum products but would guarantee efficient and accountable availability of fuel from vessel to the final fuel tank of the consumers.

This was made possible by the introduction of Operation White, a transparency initiative designed to make petroleum products imports, supply and distribution more effective and accountable.

Operation White Operation White is a collaborative initiative mandated by the Presidency and driven by NNPC with active participation of regulatory agencies, security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure all molecules of regulated petroleum products imported by NNPC are well accounted for and utilized in-country.

The first phase of the three-phase project was launched with the successful inauguration of an 89-Man Products Monitoring Team (PMT) mandated to employ technology and human resources for a round-theclock monitoring of products supply, discharge and truck-out activities nationwide.

Rising from its inauguration at the NNPC Towers by the Honourable Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, the PMT went to work with the sole aim of ensuring that the dark old days of opacity and ineptitude in the importation and distribution of petroleum products in Nigeria were confined to the history books for good.

The target is to enshrine a comprehensive 3-phase strategy primed to utilize a combination of human resources and cutting-edge technology to entrench transparency, accountability and efficiency in the products supply and distribution chain.

Members of the team were drawn from the NNPC, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF), as well as the Department of State Services (DSS). As a collaborative project, Operation White has something for everyone – government, marketers and the ordinary Nigerian.

It guarantees access to affordable petroleum products in line with the intended target of the regulated supply system; it provides level playing ground for healthy competition amongst all marketers and reduces government’s costs and increases revenue to all tiers of government for development projects. Ilorin depot

The Kyari-led management also resuscitated the Ilorin depots last year, bringing to an end eight years of inactivity in the facility which functions as the terminal point of the strategic NNPC System 2B Pipeline network stretching from the Atlas Cove in Lagos.

T he NNPC hopes to continue to provide the needed support and encouragement to its retail unit to keep up the required standards and fulfil its mandate and obligation to stakeholders.

From all indications, the entry of the company into the engine oil market is already providing refreshing options to customers as the new products have all the required ISO certification while the company is taking full advantage of its massive outreach across Nigeria to push the products to all corners of the country.

