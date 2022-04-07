News

Leadership Recruitment: ADC to sponsor 300 youths to N’Assembly

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

As part of its leadership recruitment process, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said it would sponsor 300 youths to the House of Representatives in next year’s general election. The project tagged; ‘ADC NewTrybe,’ targets youths within the ages of 25 to 40 years.

TheNewTrybe Project Lead, Balogun Khalil Olatunji, said at a press conference that the party is raising N10 billion for the project. “The ADC NewTrybe is composed of young individuals coming together to promote and usher in leaders with credibility, character and capacity into the lower legislative arm of government.

“For this election cycle, our project, 300 Spartans, is going to ensure that we shortlist, screen, select and sponsor 300 youths within the ages of 25 to 40. “Part of our objective is to showcase and promote fit, confident and capable young Nigerians for the political spotlight,” Olatunji stated. He added that the N10 billion would be deployed for their campaign and electioneering processes, adding that the ADCNEWTRYBE transcends the personality struggle of leaders and political parties.

 

