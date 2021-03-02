Too many things are wrong with the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, who will officially be 79 years old on 17th December, 2021. The president is a champion in delegated responsibility.

He does not know how to proactively engage. He doesn’t know how to reshuffle cabinet even when “dead woods” are parading the corridors with palpable incapacity and underperformance. President Buhari doesn’t know how to recruit solid minds with capacity to do the job or face the challenges confronting us.

Due to his limited circle of friends, nepotism reigns supreme in his government, as he often dips his hands into his ethnic pouch to scoop his appointees in different aspects of our national lives. Nepotism has become a recurring decimal in our government of today. The ruling party, the APC even gifted a serving Governor the Chairmanship of the party, against the letters and spirit of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. There is lawlessness in the system. Impunity has become a flourishing subject matter in the conduct of government business. Abuse of process has taken a centre-stage in recent time. You nominated a candidate to chair the anti-corruption agency, you knew quite well he was not qualified, you promoted him almost immediately to grant him access to qualification. Yet, that is the man who will drive your anti-corruption campaign. What a country of double standard?

One of the reasons why I am not too bothered over the prevailing leadership atrophy is the fact that we have all travelled this route before. We have seen leaders who held us by the jugular, denying us the opportunity to breathe, the cup passed over us.

We have seen scenarios such as these, when certain persons assumed larger-than-life images, yet we overcome them. We have seen situations where government appointees behave as though there was no tomorrow, yet we survived them. Lady Dieziani, the former Minister of Petroleum is a handy example.

She was the “enfant terrible” of the Goodluck Jonathan’s presidency, yet we survived her. Where is she today? We have truly gone through persons who accumulated raw power, abused power with relish and overturned their discretionary powers, yet we came out from those situations stronger. We outlived them.

The secrets they kept to their chest so closely, got exposed when they left the corridors of power. Their looting became manifest. Their corruption of monumental dimension became subject for public discourse.

This is going to be the same pattern, when the present looters around the corridors of power exit power in 2023. We will see through the lenses of corruption of today, the manipulations and conspiracies, with the binoculars of the future. We will be exposed to the secrets they never wanted us to share.

In all the troubles we are going through, one fundamental resource is grossly missing: LEADERSHIP. This 10-lettered word is so desirable at this critical juncture of our national history; a time that we are confronted with so many challenges, but painful that we don’t have it. This is the best time to tap into the huge resource of leadership, but it is palpably missing in our socio-economic and political discourse.

The president is sleeping on duty. That much he stated a week ago, when he declared that they are now awake and ready to offer the desired leadership with gusto and grit. He followed that up by talking tough about the unwholesome activities of bandits on account of amnesty suggestion by Sheikh Ahmad Gumi.

Talking tough within the confines of Aso Rock is one, backing it up with action is another, especially by a military that is heavily over-stretched and a police force that is substantially ill-equipped. After the tough talk, the bandits went back to their ubuquitous trade, took position at their duty post, and 317 schoolgirls were “rustled”, like cows that we have all become.

These days, it is easier to kidnap us than to steal cows. After the #EndSARS campaign, has the government of the day been able to put the right incentives in place to improve on the poor condition of service of the Nigeria Police? They will easily tell you; oh, Nigerians have short memory.

Leave them to their fate. If President Buhari truly wants to rebrand his name, he needs to wake up to offer LEADERSHIP that he promised.

All the campaign promises that were captured in the APC manifesto have been jettisoned; those beautiful policies and programmes that were deployed to cajole the voters to endorse a Buhari presidency.

If there was no leadership atrophy, pre-2015, there won’t be a Buhari presidency. In 2015 campaigns, Nigerians were tired of Goodluck Jonathan’s lacklustre leadership, especially as it became apparent that about four of his appointees assumed awesome powers as though they were president; Dieziani, Mama Patience, Stella Oduah and Okonjo- Iweala.

Too much powers hovered around these persons in a manner that suggested the presidency was balkanise and outsourced. The same power cells have also been created in the Buhari presidency; Late Abba Kyari wielded enormous powers, now Sabiu Yussuf, the one they popularly called “Tunde”, President Buhari’s nephew, and Mamman Daura, his uncle, wields awesome powers, coupled with Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Malami.

You also have another cell that is essentially political and driven by the urge to have one of their own to succeed Buhari. This cell has the following persons; Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Lalong of Plateau, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi of Transport Ministry.

When there is huge leadership gap, as it is evidently manifesting under our present arrangement, these variables become visible symptoms that will naturally dominate the leadership rostrum. Nature abhors vacuum and the latest political jamboree of the Kogi State Governor with respect to his 2023 presidential project is a further testimony to the rudderless leadership of both the APC and the government. With Governor Yahaya Bello’s presidential ostentations, we are having some comic relief in an atmosphere that has become so polluted with all the danger signals from kidnapping, banditry, Boko Haram insurgency and armed robbery.

It is just the punchline to a bad joke, but what do you expect when all seem hopeless? Someone must step in to create that talking point. In the absence of leadership, mediocrity will set in. When leadership is on holidays, as it is in our present situation, all manner of inanity will take centre-stage.

When there are serious issues, the president delegates his foot soldiers to speak on his behalf. When there are serious issues of insecurity, he recoils into his secured pantheon, and delegates his Chief of Staff and select appointees to micro-manage the situation.

Does the president also delegate his responsibility each time he needs to eat?

If they speak on his behalf, do they also eat on his behalf? Nigerians want to see their president, the one that went round to ask for their votes, and not these appointees that are deep in hypocrisy and eyeservice syndrome.

When Idris Abdulkareem released a solo album, “Nigeria Jaga-jaga”, the then president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo took umbrage at him. Fifteen years after, we are steeped in deeper leadership crisis. Nigeria is at the brink. This is the time that leadership is required.

For want of what to do, one of the government’s mouthpiece accused former President Ibrahim Babangida as the cause of today’s insecurity by linking the Structural Adjustment Programme to the many challenges confronting us.

When a government has failed to offer leadership and deliver on promises, it will resort to blame game. SAP was introduced 35 years ago as a deliberate response to bail out the country from inherited economic doldrums of the previous government headed by General Muhammadu Buhari.

It was a policy that was meant to cut waste and open up the economy that was formless in every material particular. SAP may have suffered some setbacks in the process of implementation, but to link that to the present challenges of insecurity is to understand how hollow the present government has become. When a country is troubled, you explore all the possible variables to dissect the issues and come up with well thought-out solutions.

To apportion blame is to accept your deficiencies. When a president is voted into office, he is expected to provide leadership and help to drive the collective aspirations of the people. We all have a role to play, but the president must take the lead. He must back up his plans with action.

He must wake up to the realities of what stares us in the face. Nigeria is dominated by unhealthy discussions pointing in the direction of break-up. The government must provide a rallying point to engage the issues across the board. The government must build consensus and cohesion. It must robustly interact with the people and deliberately provoke conversations that would respond to the demands across the geopolitical zones.

The present effort to blackmail some people at the expense of others will further erode the cohesion that should exist amongst all of us.

The failure of the APC-led Federal Government provides a fertile ground for the opposition PDP to flourish, but unfortunately, the opposition party has relapsed into slumber. Nigeria, no doubt, desires result-driven leadership urgently, to arrest the prevailing drift across the land. President Buhari, please wake up. Wake up. Wake up.

