Leadway, ActionAid Nigeria bolster child education in North East

To exemplify its commitment to promoting quality education in Nigeria, Leadway Group, in partnership with ActionAid Nigeria, has completed a comprehensive renovation of community primary schools in Tarbutu, Bursari Local Government Area, Yobe State, North East Nigeria. The strategic corporate social responsibility (CSR) by one of Nigeria’s leading insurers and a member of the global charity movement, ActionAid, aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) global quest to provide access to Quality Education and Partnership for the goals.

Through this partnership, about 1,000 school-aged children living in rural and remote communities in Yobe, Northeastern State, would have access to quality education in a conducive environment. The fully renovated learning facilities provide the school with six additional classrooms, ready for immediate use. Commenting on the commissioning and hand-over ceremony on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Group Chief Marketing Officer of Leadway Holdings, Olusakin Labeodan, stated that the corporate social responsibility by both organisations was designed to create value in society by improving access and advancing educational opportunities for indigent children, especially in remote and underserved communities. “According to the 2022 National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report, only 24.8 per cent pre-school age population in Yobe State have access to foundational education. This is well below the national average of 43 per cent. Also, the state’s literacy index is at the bottom of the national list with only 7.6 per cent of literate citizens. We understand that these recent insights reflect the impact of insecurity in the region, and sadly the education, the bedrock of human development, has been affected the most.”