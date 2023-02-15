Business

Leadway Assurance gets ISO/ IEC 27001 re-certification

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Leadway Assurance, one of Nigeria’s leading insurers, has received recertification for the globally acclaimed ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for Information Security Management Systems for its robust and thorough information security processes. The ISO/IEC 27001 is an international standard certification issued by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) to organisations that have established superior systems and processes for managing information security. It details the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, continually improving, and securing the organisation’s information assets.

Speaking on the milestone, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan Odukale, stated that “this re-certification is a recognition of our unwavering commitment and strictest compliance with the process of providing quality management information and security management systems for the cyber safety of our stakeholders.

“It is yet another strong indicator that our brand is built on unmatched and entrenched risk management systems buoyed by our robust enterprise information technology, ensuring that we are on top of the game ahead of the prevailing severe cyber crimes.

“We understand the criticality of today’s cyber security realities, so we must invest in providing word-class cyber security architecture, reengineer and optimise our robust risk management processes to protect critical data on our customers, financial operations, medical information, and employee details.” “We are delighted to have this re- certification, and I am confident that having achieved this milestone, we will continue to maintain and sustain continuous system improvement and give room for external checks and balances for proper efficacy and future scrutiny in line with the global standard,” he added. Leadway Assurance is one of Nigeria’s foremost insurance service companies with a reputation for service efficiency and customer reliability. The organisation is committed to bridging the financial protection gap and increasing insurance penetration in Nigeria.

 

