Leadway Assurance provides policies for 300,000 civil servants

Leadway Assurance, Nigeria’s leading insurer, has achieved a significant milestone in insurance penetration in Nigerian with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Civil Service Staff of Nigeria Cooperative Society Union (FedCoop) to provide over 300,000 civil servants with affordable bespoke insurance coverage.

The MoU between the leading insurer and one of Africa’s largest umbrella bodies of the cooperative societies covers Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in Nigeria, with over 150 registered cooperative societies and over 300,000 members drawn from the 36 states in the country.

The comprehensive plan provides the members of the society with Group Life Assurance, Personal Accident Plan, and Group Deposit Administration, which guarantee the policyholders or beneficiaries the required compensation in the case of accidents, permanent disability, or death, all at an affordable premium.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Executive Head, Sales, Leadway Assurance, Mr. Olusola Ajayi, said the insurance plan is a major landmark in entrenching the culture of insurance in Nigeria to deepen insurance intake in the country.

 

