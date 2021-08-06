Leadway Health assures of better healthcare for Nigerians

Nigeria’s newest and fast-growing health maintenance organisation (HMO), Leadway Health Limited, has unveiled a range of superior and robust healthcare service offerings targeted at improving and fostering access to quality health and wellbeing solutions to Nigerians. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos recently, Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Health, Dr Tokunbo Alli, said the introduction of Leadway Health would serve as a disruption and an exceptional redefinition of the delivery of reliable and affordable healthcare to the public. “According to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), more than 190 million Nigerians are still paying out-of-pocket to access medical services, forcing individuals, businesses and households to incur enormous and usually unplanned health expenditures,” Alli said. “This is an unnecessary, unsustainable and costly means of accessing quality healthcare services. With the introduction of Leadway Health Limited, our range of solutions would help bridge the gap in providing quality, acces
