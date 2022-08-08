Business

Leadway Health’s telemedicine to revolutionise healthcare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

In demonstrating its unique, forward-thinking and innovative approach to providing seamless, closer-to-home and uninterrupted access to superior quality healthcare delivery, Nigeria’s leading Health Management Organisation, Leadway Health, has launched its telemedicine feature for better access to healthcare services. The telemedicine feature on the Leadway Health App is available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, providing real-time, 24/7, convenient, on-the-go access and delivery of healthcare needs to Nigerians via their mobile phones.

Speaking on the innovation, Dr. Tokunbo Alli, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Health Limited, stated that the feature fulfilled the organisation’s pledge to continuously proffer disruptive solutions, bespoke products and offerings that address the challenges Nigerians face in accessing healthcare services. “Understanding that the exponential growth in mobile telephony and increased internet connectivity have significantly empowered millions of Nigerians to make life-changing decisions that have impacted their living conditions, we elected to leverage this game-changing technology and innovations to provide unprecedented access to healthcare across the country. “With the advanced feature of our Telemedicine service, enrollees would have the experience of end-to-end healthcare solutions in the comfort of their home. They are able to consult with medical professionals via video/voice call and resolve minor medical issues

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

9mobile, foundation partner to support women entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

One of Nigeria’s leading telecoms services providers, 9mobile, and the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women have committed to an exciting new partnership to support women in Nigeria to develop the confidence and skills they need to grow their MSMEs at scale. Starting from this year’s Global Women’s Entrepreneurship Day November 19, 9mobile will harness its […]
Business

Economy: CACOVID urges halt to COVID-19 community spread

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The organised private sector has said that stopping the community spread of the coronavirus pandemic is the only way to get the nation’s economy back on track and prevent resurgent in the country.   The private sector led Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) said the present situation demanded that all efforts should be geared towards grassroots […]
Business

Council plans software for inland cargo, trade statistics

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

Bayo Akomolafe   The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) is planning to develop a software application for inland cargo tracking from the ports to final destinations.   The council explained that the software would enable shippers access shipping and logistics information, trade statistics, rotation number of vessels, local shipping charges and port charges and terminal charges […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica