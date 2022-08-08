Leadway Health’s telemedicine to revolutionise healthcare

In demonstrating its unique, forward-thinking and innovative approach to providing seamless, closer-to-home and uninterrupted access to superior quality healthcare delivery, Nigeria’s leading Health Management Organisation, Leadway Health, has launched its telemedicine feature for better access to healthcare services. The telemedicine feature on the Leadway Health App is available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, providing real-time, 24/7, convenient, on-the-go access and delivery of healthcare needs to Nigerians via their mobile phones.

Speaking on the innovation, Dr. Tokunbo Alli, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Health Limited, stated that the feature fulfilled the organisation’s pledge to continuously proffer disruptive solutions, bespoke products and offerings that address the challenges Nigerians face in accessing healthcare services. “Understanding that the exponential growth in mobile telephony and increased internet connectivity have significantly empowered millions of Nigerians to make life-changing decisions that have impacted their living conditions, we elected to leverage this game-changing technology and innovations to provide unprecedented access to healthcare across the country. “With the advanced feature of our Telemedicine service, enrollees would have the experience of end-to-end healthcare solutions in the comfort of their home. They are able to consult with medical professionals via video/voice call and resolve minor medical issues

