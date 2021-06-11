Business

Leadway, parents’ association partner for education plan

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Leading underwriter, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, has partnered with the Association of Parents of Private School Students (APPSS) to launch an education insurance policy plan tagged the ‘Group Education Protection Plan (GEPP).’ The bespoke education plan, which was launched at the Children’s Day event hosted at Eliud International School in Port Harcourt, is designed to help parents protect their children’s future from possible socio-economic disruption in schooling due to unplanned or unforeseen events, such as the death of a parent or guardian, life-threatening critical illness, total and permanent disability resulting from personal accidents. With this partnership, parents are guaranteed the fulfilment of bequeathing their children quality and life-defining education, no matter what life throws at them. This unique alliance mandates Leadway Assurance to assume the payment of the children’s fees for the agreed remaining school terms from the point the sponsoring parent or guardian dies or contracts a critical illness or disability. Speaking on the initiative, Bolorunduro Saliu, Head of Life Retail, Leadway Assurance, said: “This policy reflects the organisation’s proactive steps towards mitigating the risk parents face in failing to achieve their dream of bequeathing quality education to their children due to circumstances that are beyond their control, especially death or permanent disability.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Sterling Bank’s PayWithSpecta boosts sales for businesses

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Specta, Nigeria’s fastest lending platform, owned by Sterling Bank, has created a digital credit solution known as PayWithSpecta. The new solution allows customers to pay for goods in instalments, while merchants are credited instantly; helping businesses increase sales. PayWithSpecta offers digital credit limits to customers to purchase items in-store at merchant locations or from merchant […]
Business

CSCS gets securities services company of the year award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has been decorated with the Securities Services Company of the Year award at the eight edition of the Banks’ and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2020.   According to a statement from the CSCS, the Judges’ decision was announced at the event held in Lagos over the weekend, where […]
Business

Flour millers import N1trn wheat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MASSIVE Noodles and flour producers have spent huge sum on foreign wheat import   Bayo Akomolafe Nigerian flour millers have imported 7. 25million tonnes of wheat valued at N1.01trillion ($2.31 billion) between January 2019 and June 2020. Also, despite the sudden hike in price of wheat by 20.03 per cent in Russia, millers using Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica