Leadway, parents’ association partner for education plan

Leading underwriter, Leadway Assurance Company Limited, has partnered with the Association of Parents of Private School Students (APPSS) to launch an education insurance policy plan tagged the ‘Group Education Protection Plan (GEPP).’ The bespoke education plan, which was launched at the Children’s Day event hosted at Eliud International School in Port Harcourt, is designed to help parents protect their children’s future from possible socio-economic disruption in schooling due to unplanned or unforeseen events, such as the death of a parent or guardian, life-threatening critical illness, total and permanent disability resulting from personal accidents. With this partnership, parents are guaranteed the fulfilment of bequeathing their children quality and life-defining education, no matter what life throws at them. This unique alliance mandates Leadway Assurance to assume the payment of the children’s fees for the agreed remaining school terms from the point the sponsoring parent or guardian dies or contracts a critical illness or disability. Speaking on the initiative, Bolorunduro Saliu, Head of Life Retail, Leadway Assurance, said: “This policy reflects the organisation’s proactive steps towards mitigating the risk parents face in failing to achieve their dream of bequeathing quality education to their children due to circumstances that are beyond their control, especially death or permanent disability.
