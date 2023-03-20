Leadway Pensure bags West Africa’s Most Outstanding PFA brand award

Leadway Pensure Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) Limited has been awarded the West Africa’s Most Outstanding PFA brand of the Decade at the 2023 West Africa Brands Excellence Awards. The award was organised by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN) to recognise extraordinary accomplishments of businesses across the sub-region in 2022. The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the PFA, Mr Lanre Idris, said the organisers recognised Leadway Pensure for its tenacious and extraordinary accomplishments, efficient service delivery and industry dominance. “The PFA was also recognised for its customer satisfaction, through innovative and bespoke product portfolio to varying customers for over a decade across West Africa. “It was also recognised for its exceptional delivery of superior financial solutions to its customers,” he said. According to Idris, the award added to the potpourri of recognitions received by the brand for its stellar and unparalleled commitment. “This award is a testament to the brand’s DNA and corporate culture hinged on sustained and impeccable service delivery, cutting edge and technology-driven pension solutions. “This was targeted at actualising the possibilities for ultimate customer satisfaction,” he said.
