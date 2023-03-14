Leadway Pensure named West Africa’s Most Outstanding PFA Brand of the Decade

Leadway Pensure PFA Limited, one of Nigeria’s foremost Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), has been named West Africa’s Most Outstanding PFA Brand of the Decade at the 2023 edition of the West Africa Brands Excellence Awards. The award organisers recognised the leading PFA for its tenacious and extraordinary accomplishments, efficient service delivery, industry dominance, and customer satisfaction, through innovative and bespoke product portfolio, to its varying customers for over a decade across West Africa. Speaking on the significant achievement, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Leadway Pensure PFA Limited, Lanre Idris, stated that the award added to the potpourri of recognitions received by the brand for its stellar, unparalleled commitment and exceptional delivery of superior financial solutions to its customers. “This award is a testament to the brand’s DNA and corporate culture hinged on sustained and impeccable service delivery, cutting edge and technology- driven pension solutions targeted at actualising the possibilities for ultimate customer satisfaction.”

