Leadway Pensure to sustain double-digit returns by year-end

In the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis that resulted in industry-wide contractions on achieved returns in 2021, Nigeria’s foremost Pension Fund Administrator, Leadway Pensure PFA, has projected maintaining an average of double digits increase on its Fund’s returns in 2022.

 

Due to the pandemic and its impact on the economic and business environment, there was a significant industrywide dip in performance.

 

As released in its report in May 2022, the topmost pension service provider is on target to maintain double-digit returns on its entire Retirement Savings Account investment portfolios of 12 per cent in Fund 1, 11 per cent in Fund 2, 10 per cent in Fund 3, and 11 per cent in Fund 1V by the end of the year 2022 sustaining this dynamic performance trend.

 

In previous years, Leadway PFA recorded a two-year streak of consistent appreciable performance achieving double-digit fund returns on its RSA Funds.

 

As of 2019, Fund 1 achieved a 14 per cent return and grew the same to 19 per cent in 2020. Fund 2 also improved from a single digit of nine per cent at inception in 2018 to impressively recording a double-digit of 18 per cent by 2020.

 

Similarly, Fund 111 and Fund 1V reached double digits in 2019 and 2020 with returns of 13 per cent & 14 per cent in 2019 to 14 per cent & 15 per cent in 2020 respectively.

 

