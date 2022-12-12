Business

Leadway reinforces cover for entertainment industry, sponsors The Voice Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

In reinforcing its commitment to promoting insurance and deepening its penetration to a diverse ecosystem, Leadway, Nigeria’s foremost financial services provider, has announced its sponsorship of the fourth season of the much-anticipated singing reality TV show, The Voice Nigeria. This strategic partnership which confirms the leading insurer as the official insurer of the reality TV show, reinforces its quest to drive awareness and inculcate the culture of risk management and asset protection in the growing entertainment ecosystem in Nigeria. Speaking on the significance of this partnership and its envisioned influence on the entertainment sector in Nigeria, the Managing Director of Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, expressed optimism about the impact of this ground-breaking sponsorship on the overall development of the bubbling entertainment space in Nigeria. “It is no longer news that Nigeria is home to a huge market for entertainment, with the movie and music industries gaining expansive recognition and critical acclaim across global platforms and audiences. Statista, one of the world leaders in the market and consumer data, estimates that growth in the Nigerian Entertainment sector to reach $29.35 billion or N13 trillion in 2022. Without a doubt, that is a mar-ket that well-placed insurers like ours must protect from financial losses.

“The crux of this sponsorship is to leverage the platforms to push education and awareness on risk identification, risk management, and assets protection for equipment service providers, musicians, producers, and most importantly, the young people who have become the heartbeat of our music and entertainment sector. “Understanding that risk is a component of every business activity, including the creative and entertainment sector, we elected to provide suitable entertainment insurance policies towards inspiring a successful and rewarding reality program. Through this association, we want to reinforce entertainment insurance’s significance as an unnegotiable prerequisite for smooth and profitable business operations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Loans: Lender offers mortgage for Nigerians in the Diaspora

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ecobank has rolled out several investment packages and opportunities to encourage Nigerians in the diaspora to own houses in the country and also participate actively in money and capital markets. Mrs. Olukorede Demola- Adeniyi, Head, Consumer Banking, who announced this, said the bank was offering mortgage to Nigerians living abroad to finance property ownership in […]
Business

Oil marketers laud FG’s push for cooking gas

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Follow global clamour for zero carbon emission, members of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) have commended the Federal Government over its campaign to ensure widespread deployment and usage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, in the country.   Speaking in a virtual meeting with energy reporters, the new […]
Business

Exxon Mobil posts deepest ever loss over Covid-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    United States oil giant, Exxon Mobil, posted its worst loss in its modern history after COVID-19 crisis slammed headlong into a global crude glut to savage almost every part of the oil giant’s business.   The disastrous collapse in crude prices bled Exxon’s production division while COVID- 19 lockdowns strangled demand for everything […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica