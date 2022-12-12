Leadway reinforces cover for entertainment industry, sponsors The Voice Nigeria

In reinforcing its commitment to promoting insurance and deepening its penetration to a diverse ecosystem, Leadway, Nigeria’s foremost financial services provider, has announced its sponsorship of the fourth season of the much-anticipated singing reality TV show, The Voice Nigeria. This strategic partnership which confirms the leading insurer as the official insurer of the reality TV show, reinforces its quest to drive awareness and inculcate the culture of risk management and asset protection in the growing entertainment ecosystem in Nigeria. Speaking on the significance of this partnership and its envisioned influence on the entertainment sector in Nigeria, the Managing Director of Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, expressed optimism about the impact of this ground-breaking sponsorship on the overall development of the bubbling entertainment space in Nigeria. “It is no longer news that Nigeria is home to a huge market for entertainment, with the movie and music industries gaining expansive recognition and critical acclaim across global platforms and audiences. Statista, one of the world leaders in the market and consumer data, estimates that growth in the Nigerian Entertainment sector to reach $29.35 billion or N13 trillion in 2022. Without a doubt, that is a mar-ket that well-placed insurers like ours must protect from financial losses.

“The crux of this sponsorship is to leverage the platforms to push education and awareness on risk identification, risk management, and assets protection for equipment service providers, musicians, producers, and most importantly, the young people who have become the heartbeat of our music and entertainment sector. “Understanding that risk is a component of every business activity, including the creative and entertainment sector, we elected to provide suitable entertainment insurance policies towards inspiring a successful and rewarding reality program. Through this association, we want to reinforce entertainment insurance’s significance as an unnegotiable prerequisite for smooth and profitable business operations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...