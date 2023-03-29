League calendar now back on track –Elegbeleye

The Chairman of the Interim Man- agement Committee for the Nigeria Professional Football League, Chief Gbenga Elegbeleye, yesterday stated that the country’s domestic League was back on track with a balanced calendar. Elegbeleye, who stated this in Lagos during his mid-season report briefing with newsmen, stressed that the NPFL will end in May with a new season starting in August 2023.

He added: “We fought a good battle by staging an abridged league and the purpose is to ensure our league starts and ends same time as other leagues in various parts of the world. We have achieved stability in many areas including discipline because any club found wanting will lose three points outright.

“The calendar imbalance was a big issue and we are happy that has been solved now. When we took over, referees were being owed over three years of indemnities but we started on a fresh note courtesy of our strategic partners, GTI. Today, match officials receive their money 48 hours before the match just as the hotels they will stay will also be paid same time.”

The Group Managing Director of GTI, Abubakar Lawal, Project Director of The Nigeria Football Funds, Ine Nelson and Head of Operations IMC, Davidson Owumi, were also at the event.

Nelson and Owumi called on Nigerians to embrace the domestic league as the NPFL is a national asset with a huge potential to get better every year.

“If we managed the league well, it is a natural endowment that could be a sustainable source of foreign exchange if well taken care of. The EPL, La Liga and co offer huge benefits to stakeholders and that is our dream for the NPFL too. “We believe in another five years, the government would gradually hand off while the players will earn as high as N5m is a month as salaries because there will be competition by investors in the league,” Nelson said.

Owumi, however, enumerated the scorecard of the first stanza of the abridged league in which a total of 15 away wins were recorded with nine from group A and 6 from Group B after 10 rounds of matches.

