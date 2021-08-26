League Cup holders Man City face Wycombe in third round

League Cup holders Manchester City were handed a home tie against Wycombe in Wednesday’s third round draw.

Pep Guardiola’s side begin their bid to win the trophy for a fifth consecutive season against the League One side at the Etihad Stadium.

If City win the League Cup this season, they will move past Liverpool onto a record nine triumphs in the competition.

Tottenham, beaten by City in last season’s final, face a trip to their manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s former club Wolves.

Nuno’s team won 1-0 at Wolves in the Premier League last weekend.

Troubled Arsenal have a visit from AFC Wimbledon after the Gunners thrashed West Bromwich Albion 6-0 in the second round on Wednesday.

There are all Premier League ties between Manchester United and West Ham, Norwich and Liverpool and Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Leicester face Millwall, Everton travel to QPR and Leeds visit Fulham.

Watford entertain Stoke, Burnley host Rochdale and Brighton are at home to Swansea.

Brentford, semi-finalists last year, will welcome League Two’s bottom side Oldham to the Community Stadium.

The ties will be played over the week commencing 20 September.

*Courtesy: AFP

