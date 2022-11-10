Sports

League Cup: Liverpool survive; City see off Chelsea, Arsenal exit

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Holders Liverpool survived a penalty shootout to see off third-tier Derby County on Wednesday and reach the League Cup fourth round while Manchester City won a heavyweight tie with Chelsea 2-0 and Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were both knocked out.

Liverpool, who won last season’s competition by beating Chelsea on penalties, were held to a goalless draw at home to Derby and once again Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was their hero, saving three spot-kicks as his side progressed 3-2 in the shootout.

Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez secured victory for City after Pep Guardiola made seven changes to the line-up that scraped a 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jack Grealish, the Premier League’s most expensive signing, was City’s standout player and created a number of chances but it was Mahrez who broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute from a free kick.

Alvarez doubled City’s lead five minutes later, sending a spectacular crossfield ball towards Mahrez and knocking the loose ball in from close range after Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy had parried the Algerian’s low strike.

Premier League leaders Arsenal were beaten 3-1 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion, taking the lead through striker Eddie Nketiah but then going conceding a penalty later in the first half scored by their former striker Danny Welbeck. Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey clinched victory for the visitors in the second half.

Nottingham Forest beat Tottenham 2-0 as Brazilian fullback Renan Lodi and former England midfielder Jesse Lingard each scored their first goals for the club since arriving in the summer.

Championship (second tier) Blackburn Rovers knocked out Premier League West Ham United by winning a marathon penalty shootout 10-9 after Chile striker Ben Brereton had snatched a 2-2 draw with an equaliser in the 88th minute at the London Stadium.

Newcastle United also prevailed on penalties, winning a shootout 3-2 after drawing 0-0 at home to fellow top-flight side Crystal Palace. Southampton meanwhile won 6-5 in a shootout after drawing 1-1 at home to League One Sheffield Wednesday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Leeds United 1-0 thanks to an 85th-minute goal from Boubacar Traore.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Shooting, Remo renew rivalry at Dapo Abiodun pre-season

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Tournament coordinator applauds teams   Newly promoted Nigeria National League sides, Shooting Stars of Ibadan and Remo stars of Ikenne, will both renew their rivalry in the semifinal stage of the Dapo Abiodun Pre-season championship currently going on at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.   The tournament sponsored by Bet9ja and Valuejet […]
Sports

Golf great, Nicklaus, reveals he tested positive for coronavirus, recovered

Posted on Author Reporter

  Legendary golfer, Jack Nicklaus revealed Sunday that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus back in March when the pandemic first swept across the United States. Nicklaus, who made the revelation during the CBS telecast of the Memorial Tournament, said his wife showed no COVID-19 symptoms, but he had had a sore throat and a cough. […]
Sports

Okpekpe race organisers mourn late Ojeagbase

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pamodzi Sports Marketing, organisers of the historic Okpekpe international 10km road race has expressed shock over the death of Dr. Emmanuel Sunny Ojeagbase, founder and executive chairman of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of Complete Sports newspapers, SuccessDigest and other online publications. Mike Itemuagbor, the Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi says the sporting media in Nigeria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica