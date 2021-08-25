Sports

League Cup: Vieira’s wait for first win goes on as Palace suffer exit

…wins for Everton, Aston Villa, Leeds, Brentford, Norwich

Patrick Vieira’s winless start as Crystal Palace manager extended to three games as the Eagles suffered a 1-0 loss at Watford in the League Cup second round on Tuesday.

Vieira replaced the popular Roy Hodgson as Palace boss in the close-season, but the former Arsenal and France star has endured a miserable beginning with the south London club.

Palace lost 3-0 at Chelsea in their Premier League opener before being held to a dour 0-0 draw by promoted Brentford on Saturday.

Hoping for the first win and first goal of his reign, Vieira selected a strong team for their trip to Vicarage Road in the League Cup.

But despite the presence of Cote d’Ivoire forward Wilfried Zaha, Palace once again drew a blank as an 86th minute goal from Ashley Fletcher condemned Vieira to his second defeat.

With a penalty shoot-out just four minutes away, Cucho Hernandez’s cross reached Fletcher to tap in at the far post.

It won’t get any easier for Vieira, who was sacked by French club Nice in 2020.

Vieira’s team travel to Premier League leaders West Ham on Saturday before facing Tottenham and Liverpool in their first two games after the international break.

“We have to change our mentality when we are in the opposition half. We have to be more aggressive and determined to take those chances because today we didn’t do it,” Vieira said.

“There is a lot of frustration on our side because I think we created enough to win. I am disappointed because up front we have to improve ourselves.

“If we want to win football matches, we have to score goals and this is not the case.”

EVERTON SURVIVE

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s League Cup action, Andros Townsend fired Everton into the third round as they overcame the red card shown to Moise Kean to beat Huddersfield 2-1 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Alex Iwobi’s goal for Everton was cancelled out by Tom Lees before Kean was giving his marching orders.

Kean was dismissed after an off-the-ball incident with Sorba Thomas, but Townsend’s first Everton goal made sure there was no upset by the Championship side.

“The sending off of Moise Kean, it’s still in many ways a mistake. We cannot lose our temper but he’s a young player,” Everton manager Rafael Benitez said.

“Hopefully he can learn from that. But the reaction of the team was very good.”

Cameron Archer scored a hat-trick on his first start for Aston Villa as Dean Smith’s much-changed side thrashed Barrow 6-0.

Archer, a 19-year-old youth academy graduate, was one of 10 changes by Smith, with Anwar El Ghazi netting twice and Frederic Guilbert also scoring.

Brentford, who reached the semi-finals last year, survived a scare as they beat fourth-tier Forest Green 3-1.

Jack Aitchison gave Forest Green a shock lead, but second-half goals from Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Forss put Brentford in the third round.

Norwich, beaten in their first two Premier League games, hammered Championship side Bournemouth 6-0 at Carrow Road.

Brighton boss Graham Potter made 11 changes but his team still advanced with a 2-0 win at second tier Cardiff.

Jakub Moder and Andi Zeqiri both scored their first goals for the Seagulls.

Jack Harrison fired a late double and Kalvin Phillips was also on target as Leeds beat Crewe 3-0 at Elland Road.

Wolves eased through with a 4-0 demolition of Championship strugglers Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

*Courtesy: AFP

