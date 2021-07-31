League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents honours Ethiopian Airlines as ‘COVID-19 Most Innovative Carrier

Africa’s leading carrier, Ethiopian Airlines was the only non – Nigerian award winner at the 25th Annual League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) Conference held today held during the week in Lagos.

It was honoured as The COVID-19 Most Innovative Carrier while other winners include Air Peace as the Most Humanitarian Airline for the evacuations done during COVID-19 lockdown, MMA2 Domestic Terminal was recognised as the most COVID-19 Compliant Airport in Nigeria and the CEO of the Accident Investigation Bureau, Akin Olateru, was honoured as the Best Aviation CEO.

According to LAAC, Ethiopian deserved the award: “In view of your airline’s creativity during the global pandemic crisis by converting its passenger aircraft to cargo to transport the much needed medical supplies to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

The Award was received by the General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Shimeles Arage.

The conversion of the freighters was one of the highlights of Ethiopian Airlines response to the changing dynamics occasioned by the pandemic. Arage thanked the organisers for recognising the hard work done by ET. This come as ET has launched a new Chat to ‘Lucy’ to engage with passengers.

According to the group, the Ethiopian chat – bot, dubbed “Lucy” is equipped with various self-service features that will enable passengers to easily process their travel needs. With this, passengers can simply use their mobile to book, pay, check-in, check flight status, get information on free and excess baggage and live chat through the chat-bot.

The chat- bot is available in both Amharic and English languages with Ethiopian calendar installed for Amharic language users.

Beyond the previous features that were limited only for domestic flight services, the new enhanced Ethiopian chat-bot is expanded with more features to provide services to both domestic and international flight users with multiple payment options. Among the new features included in the chat-bot is an option where passengers can send their feedback.

On the upgraded chat-bot, Ethiopian Director, Integrated Marketing Communications, Mesfin Biru, said: “We are constantly working on ways to improve our accessibility to our customers. Our main goal is to secure simplicity and convenience in the services we provide.

With the upgraded chat-bot, passengers will have additional options to process their travel globally at their convenience.”

