Leah Sharibu’s 4 years in captivity leaves me in tears, says Ologunwa, Ondo CAN Chairman

In this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ondo State chapter, Rev Father Anslem Olorunfemi Ologunwa speaks on moral degeneration in the society and persecution of Christians in some parts of the country\

Since your assumption of office on January 24, 2022 as CAN Chairman in Ondo State, how has it been so far?

I wouldn’t see more serious challenges for now. It is part of what I expected. I have to meet with the elders in the land. I have to have meetings with my colleagues and pastors. It has been not palatable as such because of the body fatigue but notwithstanding, it was expected and lovely.

Being a Reverend Father and also the CAN Chairman in the state, how do you balance the responsibilities?

They are not two opposite jobs. In the first instance, wherever I am I have my priestly duty as a Catholic to perform as it is a universal church and to propagate the gospel to people. I’m also the Chairman of Indigenous Priests in this diocese and I still relate with them and I still have meetings.

To the CAN, whatever duty or area that I know that can be of help to the lives of others from my doctrine, from my faith to educate them and also learn from them. So in a way I do not see it contradicting each other rather than more of rapport.

How are pastors helping to rebuild moral values and peaceful coexistence in the country?

It is the duty of all Christians, not just CAN or pastors. It is also the duty of politicians, parents and teachers. We as conscience builders need to really voice out and to build the conscience of the people. The conscience of the people has been corrupted, stolen either by the little things they have, money or material things. It has really corrupted the lives of the people that they sold their conscience. Gone are the days when goods would be kept on the roads and just leave the place. All you will need is to place your price tag on it and buyers will pick the item and drop the money there. But these days, even when you open your eyes things are stolen.

The kind of dress that people put on now, particularly among young boys and girls in any church that I go to, I talk and frown about the kind of tight clothes that girls are wearing, the kind of mini skirt and crazy jeans they are wearing. I seriously don’t know what to do other than to just talk to them, I can’t beat it. In those days, during our own time, you’ll see that it is not even your parents that actually conscientise you. I knew that I live a kind of triangle life; church, home and school. In my church, I also had some of my teachers attending the same church with me. When they do not see some of us in the church, they question you and bear it because we’re not in the church.

They are not my parents, they are my parents today because they brought me up from school. How many of the teachers are doing that? The moral decadence is becoming too much that we need to go back to the values ‘spare the rod and spoil the child’. Yes, we know that we cannot beat the children but please we need to talk to them. And more so, parents have to help the children.

They should not do certain things in the present of the children. What you do as a parent also influences the children. It is like an aid. You slap people, shout on people, surely your children will feel that is the best way to address issues. The value of Christ has been devalued in the lives of many people.

How can cases of ritual killings be addressed?

When you look into the life of our youths, many of the parents will never let their children experience what they went through. During my own days, I trekked down to school. The training was there to be hard working. We would wake up as early as 3:00 am to start making chin-chin, grinding flour.

Then at 2:00 pm either I go to the farm to prepare the rice that I will go and sell. All these training sessions made it hard. Many of the youths of these days always relax and watch African Magic Now, they are so relaxed that they do not know what to do again. They have the brain and intelligence but to use their hands becomes so difficult.

Not that they cannot use it but they were not trained to use it. The real reason why they are going into this is because they have not been trained to truly help themselves. And when the parents are not bothered or the money is not there.

How are pastors edifying the faith of believers to prepare for salvation promised by Christ?

First of all, the pastors themselves have to really know the mission of Christ. All of us have to go back to the mission that we are saying. Go into the world and baptize them in the name of the Father and of the Son and the Holy Spirit. When we know what the trinity is all about, the love that binds them. It is only when we are bound and we are able to work together as pastors, then we can build the nation. Without that we cannot build the nation.

How comforting is the resurrection hope to Christians?

It is like saying how comforting it is sowing a seed to a farmer. If a farmer works very well, ploughs the land and plants whatever seed, hopes in the Lord for rain to fall on it and leaves everything to God, then when God comes into it, it will flower. So also the life of a Christian. And it is not everything that is beautiful that is good but everything that is good is beautiful. So Christianity is good.

What is your view on the suffering of Leah Sharibu four years in captivity?

It is a pity. I don’t know whether that lady is crying over there but I cry daily. She is not the only one but there are many that we do not even know. And there are many that are even prisoners of conscience even in their homes.

So I pity the lady and I don’t know what the government could do but we pray that whatever that they can do they should do. Even if it is to help the trauma that her parents are going through. Whatever they can do to bring her out, we will be so glad. But we will continue the prayer.

How do you see the threat given to Christians in Zamfara?

We can’t go to the warfront but we can go to the spiritual warfront. On the spiritual warfront we are still working and we will continue to work. Even in the face of persecution, they are still faithful unto God.

And that is a challenge to many of us who still doubt our faith. They believe that as far as Christianity is concerned they are ready to die. We pray for them and we pray for our Nigeria.

